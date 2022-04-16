The Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz will face off in Game 1 of their first-round series. What are the keys to this matchup?

The Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz will face off in Game 1 of their first-round series on Saturday. It will be the first matchup in part of the NBA playoffs at noon central time.

Luka Doncic will be sidelined for the Mavericks as he continues to recover from a left calf strain. There is optimism regarding his availability for Game 2 on Monday.

Before the Mavericks and Jazz play Game 1, let's take a look at three keys to watch:

Keeping Donovan Mitchell in Check

While the Jazz have not managed to make it to the Western Conference Finals in their last few playoff appearances, Donovan Mitchell has consistently been one of the more explosive playoff performers in the NBA.

Over his last two playoff runs, Mitchell averaged 33.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists in 17 performances. He led the NBA in playoff points per game in 2020-21.

Much of what the Jazz seek to accomplish starts and stops with how far Mitchell can carry them. The Mavericks did an adequate job of guarding him recently — limiting him to 14.5 points per game on shooting figures of 28.1 percent from the floor and 23.1 percent on 3s in their last two matchups.

The Mavericks made it a point in recent matchups to play close to the level of the screen to avoid Mitchell from having a clean pocket to take a pull-up 3. Dallas also made it a point to prevent fouling when trailing Mitchell before a screen, and they also made him shift directions when creating his shot.

Finney-Smith did a quality job of guarding Mitchell in their previous matchups. He has the necessary length to challenge Mitchell at the rim, and with the Jazz using a traditional big man often, Dallas can use that to reduce floor spacing.

The Mavericks will have their hands full with containing Mitchell, but their past performance has shown reason for optimism with getting the job done. If they can get the job done, it'll give them their best chance of winning the Game 1 victory.

Can Mavs Play Up vs. Mitchell and Contain Boards?

With the Mavericks deploying a smaller unit, there will naturally be concerns about their ability to contain the opposition on the offensive glass. When playing close to the level to pressure Donovan Mitchell, it becomes all the more challenging.

Overall, it becomes a matter of, can the Mavericks pressure Mitchell and keep the Jazz in check on the boards? Rudy Gobert and Hassan Whiteside both present some challenges in that department, given the size advantage.

The Mavericks will also need to be ready to help to pressure dump-off passes when drives occur. The Mavericks need to be ready to scramble, whether it's Mitchell breaking down the defense and getting into the paint, a player like Mike Conley, or Bojan Bogdanovic attacking after a kick out.

Getting By Without Doncic

Even if the Mavericks play great defense in Game 1, it will all be for nothing if their offense isn't executing at enough of a level to take advantage. The driving forces of those efforts will be the de-facto starting backcourt of Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie.

Given the Jazz deploy lack-of-quality on-ball defenders, Brunson and Dinwiddie will need to be ready to take advantage. However, can two short-range oriented ball screen scorers convert at a high enough clip to lead an offense against one of the NBA's most efficient teams?

Spencer Dinwiddie is the player with the most big shot-making experience under his belt. Will he be ready to convert at a high clip on his shot creation attempts from beyond the arc to help fill some of the void left by Doncic's absence?

One of the best ways to overcome adverse circumstances is by having a hot shooting night from deep. It significantly changes the Mavericks' outlook if players like Davis Bertans, Maxi Kleber, or Reggie Bullock or converting at a high clip.

It will be up to Brunson and Dinwiddie to find the balance of looking to score and creating shots for teammates that Doncic so eloquently manages on a nightly basis. Can they do so while accounting for Gobert's paint protection? That will be the key.