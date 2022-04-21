Maxi Kleber Emerges As Ultimate Mavs X-Factor vs. Jazz

Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber has emerged as one of the more important players in the team's first-round series against the Utah Jazz.

The Dallas Mavericks used 22 made 3s in their 110-104 win over the Utah Jazz in Game 2. A critical element to their success from beyond the arc was Maxi Kleber, who finished with 25 points and went 8-11 from beyond the arc on the night.

“Every time I was open, I just shot the ball," Kleber said. "We analyzed how they play defense and where the looks were coming from. You have to be ready to shoot and just let it fly. I didn’t really think much about it.”

Kleber's emergence couldn't have been more timely. After shooting just 18.8 percent on 3s since the All-Star break through the remainder of the regular season, he's gone 10-16 (62.5 percent) through two playoff games. He's leading the Mavericks in makes and attempts.

Even when Kleber was going through a shooting slump, his versatility on defense remained important for the Mavericks. Now, he's putting it all together while offering needed sharpshooting against Rudy Gobert.

“Obviously it is a big boost, but even in the games before when I didn’t shoot well, I think overall I still did many things and we won as a team,” Kleber said. “That is the most important part.

“It doesn’t matter if I get a hot day and make my shots or somebody else does. All we care about is getting the win. Obviously, it feels really good to make those shots because the end of the season wasn’t my prettiest. But this was one game and now you have to move on to the next one.”

Jalen Brunson, who finished Game 2 with a career-high 41 points, sees significant value in what Kleber provided the Mavericks' offense. Whether Kleber is threading a catch-and-shoot look from deep or making the extra pass, he's routinely made the right play.

“When he’s able to stretch the floor like that, the defense has decisions to make,” Brunson said. “Yeah, he was 8-for-11 but he’s also a guy who is going to make the extra pass.”

Between the Jazz choosing to fully commit to helping against drives or playing in drop coverage against ball screens and handoffs, Kleber took full advantage of opportunities to be aggressive. With Utah being unable to field a competent lineup without a traditional big man, Kleber's shooting is a prime example of what an X-factor truly can be in a matchup.

A team will always take makes over misses, but regardless of the outcome, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd explained how it's essential for Kleber to keep shooting. The spacing is too important against a Jazz defense anchored by Gobert.

“He has to shoot them, because he can shoot,” Kidd said. “And today (in Game 2) he made them. And we’re going to need them. It creates space and helps everyone on the floor. He was huge for us tonight to get up 47.”

The expectation isn't for Kleber to have a massive shooting night every game going forward. Instead, he sent a message to the Jazz defense that leaving him open is not a viable option, which will ideally open up the floor for the creators of the Mavericks' offense to do what they do best.

Brunson took full advantage of the spacing Kleber afforded him and it showed in key points of the fourth quarter. With how savvy he is at operating in short-range, all he needs is the space to get to his spots comfortably and he'll execute more often than not.

The Mavericks will need Kleber and the rest of their role players to continue with the momentum they've established even when playing on the road in a hostile environment. The Jazz and their fans will surely get up for Game 3, but if Dallas can convert on 3s at a high clip again, it will maximize their chances of winning.

With the news of Luka Doncic's looming potential return, it's intriguing to ponder how the Mavericks can take advantage of the favorable matchups with spacing to capitalize. Dallas could even go with a three-guard lineup at times to make their pick of who to attack.

By winning Game 2, the Mavericks bought more time for Doncic to make his return and to potentially restore home-court advantage after the series shifts back from Salt Lake City to Dallas.