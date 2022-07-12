Growing Pains: Mavs, Hardy Fall Short in Summer League Loss to Jazz

Aside from not being able to secure a win against the Chicago Bulls on Friday, NBA Summer League play couldn't have gotten off to a much better start for Dallas Mavericks youngsters Jaden Hardy and A.J. Lawson, who scored 28 points apiece in the one-point loss.

The Summer League festivities continued on Monday night at Cox Pavilion, as the Mavs took on the Utah Jazz. Dallas was unable to pull out its first win, as the Jazz defeated the Mavs, 83-82. Utah improved to 2-0 in Summer League play, while Dallas dropped to 0-2.

Hardy finished the game with 14 points, six rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 30 minutes of play. He shot just 4-15 from the field, including 2-5 from deep. Despite the rough shooting night, Hardy has still shown many flashes of the potential he brings to the table in the wake of Jalen Brunson leaving Dallas for the New York Knicks. Although he's a rookie, his contributions in the 2022-23 season could be vital if the Mavs don't make any other moves this summer.

Although the hype was loud after his 28-point performance over the weekend, Hardy reminded all of us that he's still a talented 20-year-old rookie capable of experiencing growing pains. He'll get a chance to bounce back quickly, as the Mavs will play the Phoenix Suns on the second night of a back-to-back on Tuesday night.

Lawson opened some eyes in hopes of potentially securing at least a two-way deal before leaving Las Vegas. He finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 33 minutes while shooting 6-11, including 2-4 from deep.

Lawson, who is only 21-years-old, has shown that he's capable of playing well on both ends of the floor. With a high motor and a good-looking jump shot, it would make sense if he ends up with a contract from Dallas.

The Mavs' game against the Suns on Tuesday will be aired on ESPN and will tip-off at 10 p.m. central time.