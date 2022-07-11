Mavs EXCLUSIVE: Dallas Among Teams Invited to Dennis Smith Jr. Private Vegas Workout

The Dallas Mavericks get an invite to Smith Jr.'s workout, a source tells DallasBasketball.com.

Former lottery pick Dennis Smith Jr. has scheduled a Monday private workout for approximately 10 teams in Las Vegas - and sources tell DallasBasketball.com that the Dallas Mavericks are on the guest list.

During his time with the Mavericks, after he was drafted in 2017, he averaged a total of over 13 points per game. His athleticism was a key to his success, as he endeared himself to Mavs fans with his attacks to the rim.

But his level of success faded, and he was eventually dealt away as a piece to New York in the 2019 Kristaps Porzingis trade.

Smith recently explained to DallasBasketball.com's Dalton Trigg why he might be a fit on the present Mavs team.

"They need more athleticism, someone who can get to the rim and play in transition,'' Smith said. "It's no question about what I'll bring on the defensive side."

Of course, there is some question about what Smith might accomplish, as he has bounced around the NBA in recent seasons. But he is still just 24 years old, and he almost surely still has his bounce.

Would Smith Jr. like a reunion with the Mavs?

"I'm with it. You know that!" he told us.

Smith is athletic, he can help as a ball-handler and he gives effort toward being a defensive-minded player. How would he fit on this Luka Doncic-led roster?

A tryout in Vegas is the first step to finding out.