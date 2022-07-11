Skip to main content

Mavs EXCLUSIVE: Dallas Among Teams Invited to Dennis Smith Jr. Private Vegas Workout

The Dallas Mavericks get an invite to Smith Jr.'s workout, a source tells DallasBasketball.com.

Former lottery pick Dennis Smith Jr. has scheduled a Monday private workout for approximately 10 teams in Las Vegas - and sources tell DallasBasketball.com that the Dallas Mavericks are on the guest list.

During his time with the Mavericks, after he was drafted in 2017, he averaged a total of over 13 points per game. His athleticism was a key to his success, as he endeared himself to Mavs fans with his attacks to the rim.

But his level of success faded, and he was eventually dealt away as a piece to New York in the 2019 Kristaps Porzingis trade.

Smith recently explained to DallasBasketball.com's Dalton Trigg why he might be a fit on the present Mavs team.

"They need more athleticism, someone who can get to the rim and play in transition,'' Smith said. "It's no question about what I'll bring on the defensive side."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_18662492_168388359_lowres
Play

New Coach: Mavs vs. Jazz Summer League GAMEDAY

Will Jaden Hardy continue to impress in Las Vegas?

By Bri Amaranthus1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Christian Wood, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks
Play

'Going To Be Fun': Christian Wood Excited About Mavs Opportunity

Christian Wood was traded to the Dallas Mavericks early in the offseason after playing two seasons with the Houston Rockets.

By Grant Afseth15 hours ago
15 hours ago
luka javale
Play

JaVale McGee Officially Signs Contract as 'Starter' for Luka Doncic's Mavs

McGee's deal is reportedly a three-year contract worth $20 million total.

By Grant Afseth and Mike Fisher21 hours ago
21 hours ago

Of course, there is some question about what Smith might accomplish, as he has bounced around the NBA in recent seasons. But he is still just 24 years old, and he almost surely still has his bounce.

Would Smith Jr. like a reunion with the Mavs?

"I'm with it. You know that!" he told us.

Smith is athletic, he can help as a ball-handler and he gives effort toward being a defensive-minded player. How would he fit on this Luka Doncic-led roster?

A tryout in Vegas is the first step to finding out.

USATSI_18662492_168388359_lowres
News

New Coach: Mavs vs. Jazz Summer League GAMEDAY

By Bri Amaranthus1 hour ago
Christian Wood, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks
News

'Going To Be Fun': Christian Wood Excited About Mavs Opportunity

By Grant Afseth15 hours ago
luka javale
News

JaVale McGee Officially Signs Contract as 'Starter' for Luka Doncic's Mavs

By Grant Afseth and Mike Fisher21 hours ago
Jaden Hardy, Dallas Mavericks
News

Mavs Film Room: Jaden Hardy Shines in NBA Summer League Debut

By Grant Afseth22 hours ago
shaq cow
News

Shaq, New To Dallas, Pays for Purchases at Best Buy, Hands Out Cash and Meals

By Mike FisherJul 10, 2022
Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
News

Mavs Not Getting Jalen Brunson Sign & Trade With Knicks

By Grant AfsethJul 9, 2022
Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns
News

'He Deserves It': Mark Cuban Speaks on Jalen Brunson Joining Knicks

By Grant AfsethJul 9, 2022
Spencer Dinwiddie, Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic
News

Mavs Starting Lineup: Jason Kidd Reveals Plans for 2022-23 Season

By Grant AfsethJul 9, 2022