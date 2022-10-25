Dallas Mavs vs. New Orleans Pelicans: 5 Big Things to Watch

The Dallas Mavericks managed to bounce back from their opening night loss against the Phoenix Suns with a blowout win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

Next, the Mavs will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie Kings Center on Tuesday. There was much anticipation for what could have been a matchup featuring Luka Doncic and Zion Williamson, but that matchup will not happen for the ninth time out of the 12 possible head-to-head face-offs between the two.

The Pelicans' injury report became extensive since their last game. Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and Herb Jones have all been ruled out against the Mavs. New Orleans saw their key players each get injured in their 122-121 loss to the Utah Jazz on Sunday.

Here are five key things to monitor when the Mavs take on the Pelicans.

5. How Mavs Replace Tim Hardaway Jr.

The Mavs ruled out Tim Hardaway Jr. from their matchup against the Pelicans. How they handle him being sidelined will be something to keep tabs on. Faccundo Campazzo is eligible to play. Will he make his debut? Will they throw out Jaden Hardy or Tyler Dorsey to get some experience?

4. How Pelicans Guard Mavs' Spread Lineups

It has been a struggle for teams like the Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies that deploy traditional big men to slow down Christian Wood. He's averaging 25.0 points and 10.0 rebounds between his two performances so far this season.

With Valanciunas being one of the slower starting big men in the league, there'll be a lot of pressure on him to handle guarding Luka Doncic out in space while accounting for the big man. The Pelicans' defense as a whole will need to be ready to work with scrambling and making rotations.

Will the Pelicans turn more to small ball lineups by deploying an option like Larry Nance Jr. at the five? If so, Doncic can space out the floor and go to work attacking him, similar to how Chris Paul did in last year's playoffs.

3. Perimeter Matchups for Pelicans

Another factor to consider, the Pelicans will likely be forced into deploying a smaller perimeter with Ingram and Jones sidelined. Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie can capitalize on their size advantage as they tend to do.

With the Pelicans not having much for rim protection, Doncic and Dinwiddie should have the greenest of green lights to get aggressive attacking the paint. Getting feet into the paint was viewed as a key factor in their offensive outburst against the Grizzlies and surely they will aim to do so again.

2. Can Mavs Contain Jonas Valanciunas On the Glass?

A common issue the Mavs faced in the playoffs was an inability to finish plays by hauling in defensive rebounds at an acceptable rate. Valanciunas is averaging 13.0 total rebounds to begin the season, with 6.0 coming on the offensive glass.

It'll be important that JaVale McGee and Wood hold their own on the glass whenever they are on the floor with Valanciunas. With McGee being a starter, he will need to set the tone early in this area to help the Mavs get off to a strong start.

1. Slowing Down C.J. McCollum

With the Pelicans now having Ingram or Williamson in the lineup, the focus of the defensive game-planning will naturally shift to C.J. McCollum. To begin the season, he's averaged 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists.

The Mavs can deploy the best of their wing defenders to check McCollum primarily. Dorian Finney-Smith, who tends to disrupt shifty guards with his length, could be a great option as the primary defender. With the Pelicans not having a stretch-five, they can utilize their new frontcourt options as rim protectors to load up.

