SI.com
Dallas Basketball
HomeNewsMavs Step Back PodcastDBcom Boards
Search

Does NBA Draft Feature 'The Next Luka'?

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks watchers just endured a decade-and-a-half of listening to lame comparisons of prospects labeled "The Next Dirk.''

We should brace ourselves now for the follow-up chapter: A decade-and-a-half of listening to lame comparisons of prospects labeled "The Next Luka.''

Former Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Deni Avdija is considered by some to be the most intriguing prospect in the upcoming Nov. 18 2020 NBA Draft, and among the reasons for the intrigue?

The Luka comp.

“What Luka he’s doing right now is great,’’ Avdika said, via Marc Berman of the New York Post. "I understand why people, they see familiar things. I want to make it clear he’s a great player and has his own path and skills and I have my own path and skills. I have my own abilities — the good and bad. 

"I just don’t want to be compared to anybody.”

Unfortunately, that's not the way scouting and mock drafts work. Every single big man with a perimeter shot (especially if he's white) is compared to Dirk Nowitzki, and it's been that way for almost 20 years. Every jump-out-of-the-gym swingman was for years given a "Baby Jordan'' sort of nickname.

And now? Yes, if you're a 19-year-old Israeli-Serbian with an unselfish all-around floor game poised to come to America via a top slot in the NBA Draft?

READ MORE: NBA Draft 2020 Big Board 1.0 - Mavs Thoughts And Beyond

READ MORE: Mavs at Nos. 18 & 31: NBA Draft Big Board Rankings

Yes, you are "The Next Luka.''

Avdija also happens to be 6-9, oversized for a guy with his skills, like Doncic. He's a three-time Israeli League champion, so he's got some trophies like EuroLeague MVP Luka. And he's got one more Doncic-like trait: He speaks with a matter-of-fact confidence about what he's planning to achieve.

“I don’t like to talk about my game,’’ he said. “I just trying to do what’s best for team at that moment. At the end of the game, I just like to win.''

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dallas Mavs' Championship Window Has Arrived? 2021 NBA Title Odds

Is the Dallas Mavs Championship Window Open Now? 2021 NBA Title Odds

BriAmaranthus

Paging Buddy Hield: Will Mavs Make The Trade Call?

Paging Buddy Hield: Will Dallas Mavs Make The Trade Call For Disgruntled Kings Player?

Mike Fisher

Mavs Pod: Cauley-Stein Dishes on Being the Mavs 'Enforcer'

This week, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan were joined by Dallas Mavericks big man Willie Cauley-Stein on the Mavs Step Back Podcast, where they talk about him missing the NBA Bubble, what he's been working on this offseason, how he can be an enforcer for the Mavs going forward, and much, much more!

Dalton Trigg

'Drunk' Charles Barkley Explains How He Lost $100K On A Super Bowl Bet

'Drunk' Charles Barkley Explains How He Lost $100K On A Super Bowl Bet

Mike Fisher

Mavs Cuban: We're Watching A 'Night-And-Day' LeBron

Dallas Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Says We're Watching A 'Night-And-Day' Difference In Lakers NBA Finals Star LeBron James

Mike Fisher

NBA 2K Heavily Features Mavs, Doncic in 2K21 Next-Gen Preview

NBA 2K previewed their Next Gen Gameplay for NBA 2K21 on Tuesday, showing major love to Dallas Mavericks’ star Luka Doncic and owner Mark Cuban in the process.

Dalton Trigg

Mavs Dwight Powell Named One of Five Recipients of NBA Cares Community Assist Award

Known for his work off of the court as much as on it, Dwight Powell was awarded as one of five recipients of the NBA Cares Community Assist Award, presented by Kaiser Permanente

Mike Fisher

Whitt's End: 'Playoff Rondo' (Yuck!) & Where To Hear Mavs Games?

Whitt's End: 'Playoff Rondo' (Yuck!) & Where To Hear Dallas Mavs Games? - DFW Sports Notebook

Richie Whitt

Step Back Pod: Our Ideal Mavs Starting 5, Pursuing Jerami Grant, and Would DeMar DeRozan fit?

On this week's Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan talk about Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat before answering many listeners' questions in their Dallas Mavericks Offseason Mailbag 3.0

Dalton Trigg

LeBron Fuel in Finals? Getting 'Burned' By Dirk & Mavs

Los Angeles Lakers Star LeBron James' Fuel in These NBA Finals? Getting 'Burned' By Dirk Nowitzki & Your Dallas Mavs

Mike Fisher