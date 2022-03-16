Skip to main content

Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert Jazz Era Coming to an End?

MARCH 16: JAZZ ERA COMING TO AN END?

The Mavs (42-26) and the Jazz (42-26) are all tied up in the West standings.

Luka Doncic throws a game-sealing alley-oop in the Mavs’ 111-103 win over Utah.

Will Donovan Mitchell be on a new team next year?

Pressure is mounting and the clock is ticking for this current version of the Utah Jazz. Although a core of Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and coach Quin Snider has resulted in great regular season success, it hasn’t translated to playoff success. And now, even the Jazz’s regular season play has slipped a bit as the Mavs are threatening to pass them for home-court advantage.

The Jazz could be in for big changes if they have yet another early playoff exit this year. Rumors are already starting to swirl, from the New York Knicks potentially making a move for Mitchell to the Spurs being interested in Snyder as Gregg Popovich’s eventual replacement.

"It's an open secret that the [New York] Knicks are targeting [Mitchell]," says Newsday.

Whether the Mavs end up with home-court or not, a first-round series with Utah seems likely, although things can shift in 14 games. If that matchup does happen, losing a series to a Dallas team that hasn’t made it past the first round before could be the final straw for Utah.

MARCH 12: MAVS TO PURSUE MICHELL ROBINSON?

Mitchell Robinson blocks Luka Doncic as the Knicks beat the Mavs 107-77.

Mitchell Robinson in a Knicks' matchup with the Grizzlies.

Could Jalen Brunson be on his way to New York this summer?

New York Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson is set to be a free agent in the offseason, and according to New York Daily News’ Stefon Bondy on the HoopsHype podcast, the Dallas Mavericks already have been linked as potential suitors.

'No Jealousy Now': Finney-Smith on Mavs' Major Difference Since Porzingis Trade

Dorian Finney-Smith explains how the Dallas Mavericks have been so successful this year, from Jason Kidd's coaching, to ‘no more jealousy.’

Doncic vs. Durant, NBA Players of Week Clash: Mavs GAMEDAY vs. Nets

On display will be two of the hottest players in the league right now.

Grizzlies Blow Out Pacers; Wolves Lose Starter for Upcoming Games vs. Mavs?

As the NBA playoffs get closer, the Dallas Mavericks are in the midst of a tight Western Conference race. DallasBasketball.com keeps you updated on what's happening in the standings on a nightly basis.

In 61 appearances for the Knicks this season, Mitchell has posted averages of 8.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks in 25.2 minutes per game. He's doing so while converting at a 76.9 percent clip from the floor.

There are significant limitations the Mavericks face when evaluating their outlook of acquiring Robinson. Given the desire to keep Jalen Brunson is a factor, Dallas is already $1.9 million from the tax apron before getting a new deal done with him and cannot cross that threshold in a sign-and-trade for Robinson.

Some have floated the idea of a double sign-and-trade involving Brunson and Robinson given the Knicks' interest in Brunson. Even if the Mavericks were to theoretically part with Brunson in a double sign-and-trade, they still would not be allowed to cross that tax apron and acquire a player using a sign-and-trade.

MARCH 11: BRAD BEAL TO SIXERS?

Bradley Beal has been about as loyal to the Washington Wizards as any players could be to a franchise, especially when considering how underwhelming the team has been year-after-year. However, according to former NBA champion Andrew Bogut, there’s a chance that Beal’s decade-long run with the Wizards could be coming to an end this summer.

Bradley Beal with Joel Embiid.

Beal drives on James Harden.

Beal scores at the rim vs. Embiid.

“I’ve heard a pretty big rumor,” said Bogut on his Rogue Bogues podcast. “From some people that are pretty close to the situation in the NBA: Big three to Philly. Brad Beal is trying to get to Philadelphia in the offseason to team up with Harden and Embiid.”

Bogut continued: “Philly’s desperate, obviously, to try to get off Harris, anyway. They have been for a while. And I think they’re even more desperate now to free up that cap space somehow. It will most likely have to be a sign-and-trade with Philly. But don’t be surprised if a big three forms in Philly. That’s the word on the street.”

As if the duo of James Harden and Joel Embiid wasn’t scary enough for the rest of the league, an addition of Beal in Philadelphia would be the biggest ‘big-3’ threat we’ve seen since Harden joined Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving with the Brooklyn Nets… but we all know how that turned out.

'No Jealousy Now': Finney-Smith on Mavs' Major Difference Since Porzingis Trade

Doncic vs. Durant, NBA Players of Week Clash: Mavs GAMEDAY vs. Nets

Grizzlies Blow Out Pacers; Wolves Lose Starter for Upcoming Games vs. Mavs?

Theo Pinson Explains How Mavs Bench 'Got Into Rudy Gobert's Head'

Doncic Wants Finney-Smith as Teammate for 'Rest Of NBA Career'

Mavs Injury Update: Reggie Bullock Ruled OUT vs. Nets

Spencer For Hire: New Mavs Helper Dinwiddie Finds Home in Dallas

Mavs Donuts: Doncic Wins ANOTHER Award, Towns Scores 60, Terry Shocks Mavs Fans

