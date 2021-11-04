Brunson's Clutch Play Powers Mavs Past Spurs, 109-108

After a disappointing home loss to the Miami Heat, the Dallas Mavericks bounced back against the San Antonio Spurs with a 109-108 win. Jalen Brunson led the Mavs with points.

Last week, the Dallas Mavericks defeated the San Antonio Spurs on the first night of a back-to-back before getting blasted against the Denver Nuggets on the following night. On Wednesday night, Dallas defeated San Antonio yet again by the score of 109-108, despite being on the second night of a back-to-back this time around.

Jalen Brunson, who made his second consecutive start of the season led the Mavs with 31 points, including 13 points worth of clutch buckets down the stretch to help seal the victory. Brunson has proved time after time that he can be a big-time contributor as a starting point guard in this league. The Mavs might want to extend him as soon as they possibly can.

Other Mavs' contributions included 23 points from Luka Doncic to go with 12 rebounds and seven assists. Tim Hardaway Jr. also chipped in with 23 points of his own to go with six rebounds and three assists. Overall, it was a very productive scoring night for the Mavs' most talented players available.

On a night where the Mavs were without Kristaps Porzingis for the fifth straight game and Maxi Kleber, reserve big man Boban Marjanovic had his number called and made the most of his opportunity. Marjanovic finished the game with 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting to go with five boards.

After finishing up this brutal stretch of five games in eight nights, the Mavs will now get a little bit of a breather, as they won't take on the Boston Celtics in Dallas until Saturday night. The Mavs won both of their games against Boston last season, including a thrilling 110-107 win back on February 23rd where Doncic hit a game-winning three-pointer with less than a second remaining.

