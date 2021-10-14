Jerry West Comp: Doncic & Kobe & NBA Draft

    • October 14, 2021
    Jerry West Offers New Comparison: Luka Doncic, Kobe Bryant & NBA Draft

    NBA legend Jerry West still "can't believe" that Luka Doncic landed third overall to the Dallas Mavericks in the 2018 NBA Draft.
    Author:

    DALLAS - There is at least some level of skepticism surrounding just about any athlete entering the professional level. While many experts felt highly confident about Luka Doncic, his journey throughout the 2018 NBA Draft was no exception to the rule. 

    Doncic has managed to achieve incredible results for the Dallas Mavericks since they pulled off the draft-night trade to acquire the third overall. 

    The fact that Doncic wasn't selected first overall is an outcome that still confounds NBA legend Jerry West, who spoke on the subject in an interview with Terrell Owens on Getcha Popcorn Ready with T.O. & Hatch

    The initial subject matter that ended with Doncic was the fact that West managed to land Kobe Bryant when he was running the Los Angeles Lakers. Instead of taking credit, he said it was the other teams in the league passing on Bryant that made it possible. 

    Said West: "With him (Kobe), his skill level at 18 years of age was ridiculous. Absolutely ridiculous. Everyone wants to credit me: they don't need to credit me. The other people in the league, I cannot believe to this day that they would pass on a talent like that. I cannot."

    NBA legend Jerry West still "can't believe" that Luka Doncic landed third overall to the Dallas Mavericks in the 2018 NBA Draft.

    West - an iconic player, talent evaluator and executive - brought up Doncic as a recent example of teams making the mistake of passing on a special talent. It wasn't quite as many organizations that passed on Doncic as there were that overlooked Bryant, but regardless, West still "can't believe" the outcome. 

    Said the legendary West: "We see it happen. Luka Doncic, what was he, the fifth player in the draft? Oh my God. I can't believe that someone let him go. I can't. He was a unique kid at 15 years of age. He was competing against men in Europe ... but not competing, excelling."

    While Deandre Ayton has managed to develop into being an integral component of the Phoenix Suns, it's still fascinating to think about what could have been if Doncic (who figures again this year, at just 22, as an MVP finalist) had been paired with a talent like Devin Booker from the beginning. 

    Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings did not want to take the ball out of De'Aaron Fox's hands but have since used two lottery selections on a guard. The NBA's longest active playoff drought has continued as a result of this miscalculation. 

    The mistakes of other NBA teams can result in quite the change of fortune for others. The Dallas Mavericks managing to land Luka Doncic certainly ranks high on the list. 

