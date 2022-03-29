LeBron James OUT For Mavs vs. Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Dallas Mavericks (46-29) are scheduled to play the Los Angeles Lakers (31-43) on Tuesday as they seek to maximize their positioning in the Western Conference standings.

The struggling Lakers will be severely shorthanded, as Anthony Davis (mid-foot sprain) and LeBron James (ankle) have both been ruled out to play against the Mavericks.

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports Los Angeles Lakers Superstar LeBron James Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports LeBron James vs. New Orleans Pelicans Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports LeBron James

Davis has been sidelined since Feb. 16 after his right foot clipped the heel of Rudy Gobert in the Lakers' 106-101 win over the Utah Jazz. An MRI later confirmed Davis suffered a mid-foot sprain and the Lakers announced he would be reevaluated in four weeks.

James has been playing through ankle issues for much of this season. However, during the Lakers' 116-108 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, he rolled his ankle by landing on the foot of Jaxson Hayes after they both went up for a rebound.

“I was going in for an offensive rebound and me and Jaxson basically stepped at the same time,” James said. “He got his foot on the ground before I could get my foot back on the hardwood. I stepped on his foot and rolled my ankle.”

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports LeBron James Posts Up Luka Doncic Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Luka Doncic Guards LeBron James Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports LeBron James vs. Dallas Mavericks

After the loss, which dropped the Lakers to 10th in the West and just one game away from falling out of the Play-In Tournament, James described his ankle injury as "horrible." He then said that he'll need to see what happens day-to-day after receiving around-the-clock treatment before determining his status for upcoming games.

“I mean, I have no idea how I finished the game, to be honest, after watching that replay. It’s pretty nasty,” James said.

With just one full day of rest before Tuesday's matchup against the Mavericks, it seemed unlikely that James would be able to match up with Luka Doncic one more time this season. His ankle was wrapped after the game against the Pelicans, and he was limping while walking.