Skip to main content

Lakers Injury Update: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Status vs. Mavs

Los Angeles Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are dealing with injuries entering Tuesday's matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Dallas Mavericks (46-29) are scheduled to play the Los Angeles Lakers (31-43) on Tuesday as they seek to maximize their positioning in the Western Conference standings.

According to the NBA's official injury report, though, the struggling Lakers could be severely shorthanded, as Anthony Davis (mid-foot sprain) and LeBron James (ankle) have both been listed as doubtful to play against the Mavericks.

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers Superstar LeBron James

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James vs. New Orleans Pelicans

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James 

Davis has been sidelined since Feb. 16 after his right foot clipped the heel of Rudy Gobert in the Lakers' 106-101 win over the Utah Jazz. An MRI later confirmed Davis suffered a mid-foot sprain and the Lakers announced he would be reevaluated in four weeks. 

James has been playing through ankle issues for much of this season. However, during the Lakers' 116-108 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, he rolled his ankle by landing on the foot of Jaxson Hayes after they both went up for a rebound.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17819852
Play

Not Satisfied: Will Doncic, Mavs Pass Warriors in West Standings?

The Dallas Mavericks have put themselves in a favorable position with just seven games remaining in the NBA regular season.

By Dalton Trigg13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago
USATSI_17977896
Play

Mavs Star Luka Doncic Set On Passing Warriors for 3rd Seed

After beating the Utah Jazz, there's a pathway for Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks to finish third in the Western Conference.

By Grant Afseth4 hours ago
4 hours ago
lebron luka
Play

Mavs Donuts: Luka Doncic Speaks on Dallas Vs. Utah; LeBron James Injury Update

DallasBasketball.com lists 12 of the biggest NBA storylines, including relevant Dallas Mavericks news and analysis.

By Dalton Trigg9 hours ago
9 hours ago

“I was going in for an offensive rebound and me and Jaxson basically stepped at the same time,” James said. “He got his foot on the ground before I could get my foot back on the hardwood. I stepped on his foot and rolled my ankle.”

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers, Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

LeBron James Posts Up Luka Doncic

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Doncic Guards LeBron James

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James vs. Dallas Mavericks

After the loss, which dropped the Lakers to 10th in the West and just one game away from falling out of the Play-In Tournament, James described his ankle injury as "horrible." He then said that he'll need to see what happens day-to-day after receiving around-the-clock treatment before determining his status for upcoming games.

“I mean, I have no idea how I finished the game, to be honest, after watching that replay. It’s pretty nasty,” James said.

With just one full day of rest before Tuesday's matchup against the Mavericks, it seems unlikely that James will be able to match up with Luka Doncic one more time this season. His ankle was wrapped after the game against the Pelicans, and he was limping while walking.

USATSI_17819852
News

Not Satisfied: Will Doncic, Mavs Pass Warriors in West Standings?

By Dalton Trigg13 minutes ago
USATSI_17977896
News

Mavs Star Luka Doncic Set On Passing Warriors for 3rd Seed

By Grant Afseth4 hours ago
lebron luka
News

Mavs Donuts: Luka Doncic Speaks on Dallas Vs. Utah; LeBron James Injury Update

By Dalton Trigg9 hours ago
USATSI_17977773
News

'Controlling Destiny': Doncic, Mavs Beat Jazz, Take 4th in West

By Dalton Trigg20 hours ago
USATSI_17857503_168388359_lowres
News

Fight for 4th: Mavs ‘Keep Shooting’ vs. Jazz GAMEDAY

By Bri AmaranthusMar 27, 2022
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
News

'Technical Difficulties': Mavs' Luka Doncic Flirts with NBA Suspension

By Grant AfsethMar 27, 2022
D37A42BA-C458-4133-98A5-FC0BBE8C9793
News

'More Than Home Court': Jason Kidd, Mavs Seek Improvements vs. Jazz

By Grant AfsethMar 26, 2022
USATSI_17962342
News

2022 NBA Draft: 5 Potential Mavs Prospects

By Richard StaymanMar 26, 2022