Dallas Mavs' Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving to Play vs. Charlotte Hornets; Josh Green Injury Update

Mavs superstars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are set to play against the Hornets, while the latest injury report shows an update about Josh Green.

CHARLOTTE — In recent games, the Dallas Mavericks have faced the challenge of competing without significant contributors from their bench, namely Josh Green and Dereck Lively II. However, there's an encouraging development concerning Green's looming return as the team prepares for Tuesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

According to the latest injury report submitted from the Mavs, Green is currently listed as doubtful for the upcoming match against the Hornets as he ramps up for a return to competition in workouts. Meanwhile, Lively will remain sidelined due to a right knee sprain and has recently been seen walking with a boot. Additionally, Maxi Kleber has been a game-time decision in recent outings because of back spasms, and he continues to hold a questionable status for the next game.

The Mavs have not placed Luka Doncic or Kyrie Irving on the injury report, indicating the team's reluctance to rest crucial players as the regular season draws close. The team seems set on bypassing the play-in tournament, suggesting that their last regular season game on April 14 might lead to a break of five or six days before they participate in the NBA playoffs, which kick off on April 20 for the initial set of games, with subsequent matches scheduled for April 21.

As the regular season nears its conclusion, the Mavs may find themselves in a position to afford rest to key players. This opportunity hinges on upcoming games, notably the clash between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. Both teams are near Dallas in the standings. A favorable outcome in this matchup, coupled with the Mavs securing a victory against the Charlotte Hornets, could significantly bolster their position as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

“That would be the ultimate goal,” Mavs coach Jason Kidd said about resting. “But we’ve got to be pros, and we got to take care of our body. We understand we got the back-to-back here on this trip.

The Mavs are set to conclude their road back-to-back series against the Miami Heat on Wednesday in a contest televised on ESPN. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving's participation in this eagerly anticipated matchup may hinge on the developments of Tuesday’s NBA games, making their potential inclusion or omittance on the injury report a matter of keen interest.

