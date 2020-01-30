Dallas Basketball
Luka Doncic Won't Travel For Rockets Game As Mavs Order MRI on Ankle

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic exited Thursday’s practice early after turning his right ankle, coach Rick Carlisle said, and then during the media-access portion of the workout, found himself in discomfort on the trainer's table, as you see in the Noah Bullard video shot for DFW's NBC5.

How severe is the ankle issue? Severe enough that Doncic, at 20 an MVP candidate for the contending Mavs, is not making the Thursday trip to Houston for the nationally-televised game against the rival Rockets.

luka table
Photo Bret Kelly CBS11

Doncic will undergo an MRI, probably on Friday. Coach Rick Carlisle Carlisle made the announcement on the injury and declined to offer more detail on its seriousness, though reports suggest this may be similar to an ankle injury sustained by Doncic earlier this season, which resulted in four missed games.

Teammate J.J. Barea told the media after practice that Doncic “stepped on somebody” and “hopefully it’s not that long” that Doncic is sidelined.

Additionally, another starter, Tim Hardaway Jr. is traveling but is questionable for Friday as he is dealing with lower back tightness for the Mavs, who as of today are, like the Rockets 29-18 as the two Texas teams joust for fifth and sixth in the West.

All of this leaves us much to discuss, as we do in the DBcom StepBack Podcast above.

Oh no! Hope the ankle doesn't get sore and he misses the ASG too!

