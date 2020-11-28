DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks have themselves a series of new uniforms and they have themselves a superstar in Luka Doncic who has taken a liking to at least one of them.

The uniforms seemingly inspired Doncic to take a social-media trip down Memory Lane to look back at a time when he wore a notably similar gold-trimmed outfit during his teenage years with Real Madrid basketball.

Doncic of course starred in Europe with both Real Madrid and the Slovenian national team, winning multiple MVPs and championships with both clubs.

Doncic posted a side-by-side photo of himself on Instagram in the aforementioned Madrid jersey and the new City threads of the Mavs.

Do Mavs fans like the blues or the greens or the whites or any of the other variations on coming uniforms? Everybody has their favorite, but maybe we should just get comfortable with Doncic's taste here. And the resemblance and the white and gold color scheme is surely notable.

(Oh, and Kristaps Porzingis is a fan as well.)

Doncic was a budding star in that old photo (maybe he was 14 years old?) and has obviously blossomed now, as a first-team All-NBA superstar who finished fourth in NBA MVP voting in just his second season. In 2019-20, the 6-foot-7 standout averaged almost 29 points, with 9.4 rebounds, 8.8 assists, and 1.0 steals.

He's got game. He's got taste. And now, he has a new roster.

Perhaps the new Madrid-inspired threads, in conjunction with that newly remade and revamped roster that they have acquired over the last couple of weeks, can help Doncic reach the championship heights he reached in his European days.