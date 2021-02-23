Mavs-Grizzlies Live Reactions; Will Dallas Trade Porzingis?

The Mavs Step Back Podcast: Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan talk Mavs/Grizzlies, trade scenarios, and the Kristaps Porzingis conundrum live on the Locker Room app.

After sitting at home for eight days due to weather delays, the Dallas Mavericks entered their Monday night matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies hoping to continue their solid play of late, which had seen them win four out of their previous five games.

Fortunately for the Mavs, the well-rested roster was up to the task, easily dispatching of the Grizzlies 102-92 at the American Airlines Center.

READ MORE: Dallas Mavs Defeat Memphis Grizzlies, Doncic loses franchise-record streak

Tim Hardaway Jr. led the way for Dallas, scoring 29 points off of the bench while shooting 7-of-11 from beyond the arc, while Jalen Brunson added 19 off of the bench as well, and star Luka Doncic 21 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.

Josh Richardson also came to play, putting up 17 points and seven boards of his own.

What the Mavs didn't have a Monday was their second-star Kristaps Porzingis, who missed the game due to "back-stiffness", marking yet another missed game for the oft-injured star. To make things even more interesting, after the game, Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported that the Mavs have quietly shopped Porzingis amid the team's major defensive struggles when he's on the court.

READ MORE: Are Mavs' 'Gunslingers & Gamblers' Ready For NBA Trades?

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan spend nearly an hour on the Locker Room app talking Mavs/Grizzlies, Porzingis, his future with Dallas, past offseason mistakes, and other possibilities for the Mavs heading towards the trade deadline.

As always, thanks for listening, and be sure to: