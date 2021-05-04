Mavs Talk: Mavs Must ‘Move on’ from 111-99 Loss to Kings

Mavs Talk: Dallas Must ‘Move on’ from 111-99 Loss to the Sacramento Kings Says Rick Carlisle

With less than 10 games left in the regular season, the Dallas Mavericks fell once again to the Sacramento Kings (111-99) to complete the Kings' 3-0 sweep for the season.

After a game where both he and Luka Doncic were thrown out, coach Rick Carlisle recognizes the importance of flipping the page to the next crucial matchup against the Miami Heat:

“We’ve got to move on. It’s eight games left. They’re all very meaningful. Hopefully we’ll get Tim back on Tuesday and we’ll see where KP is and we’ll head to Miami (to play Tuesday) and try to do better.”

Now, Dallas will compete with the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trailblazers and aim to avoid playing in the playoff play-in games.

Doncic, who finished with 30 points, received his 15th technical of the season, just one shy of an automatic one-game suspension. After an appeal, the technicals were upheld.

For Sacramento, shooting guard Buddy Hield caused most of the damage, scoring 27 points and six rebounds.

Now let's hear Mavs talk:

Carlisle on Doncic’s technical foul count:

“It’s something we’ve been making him aware of. Look, I set a poor example tonight by getting two myself. So that’s on me. I apologized to the team after the game for it, too. It’s not the right example.”

Carlisle on receiving all technicals from the same referee:

“I’ve got four technicals this year; they’re all from the same guy [CJ Washington],” “So I’m not sure exactly what that says, but there’s a saying, ‘reasonable men have a right to disagree,’ so I’ll stick with that.”

Doncic on his first technical:

“It was an offensive foul and I was like ‘Hell, no,’ Doncic said. “He told me I cannot tell him ‘Hell, no.’ Maybe I can tell it to others, but to him, no, that’s not OK.”

Doncic on his second technical:

“No, but I guess when it was timeout I threw the ball to the basket. I guess it was because of that. But if you get a tech for that, I don’t know.”

Doncic on being on the brink of suspension:

“I won’t get another one, don’t worry.”

On Tuesday night (7:00 PM CST), the Mavs (36-28) will travel to Miami to face off against the Miami Heat (35-30) in a pivotal matchup for playoff positioning.

