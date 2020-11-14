SI.com
Dallas Basketball
HomeNewsMavs Step Back PodcastDBcom Boards
Search

Mavs’ Target Giannis On Staying With Bucks: "It Depends’

Dalton Trigg

The idea of two-time reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo eventually joining Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis and the Dallas Mavericks next summer is something that has been discussed and monitored at DallasBasketball.com for two-and-a-half years now. It was the pipe-dream of all pipe-dreams when we were crazy enough to start talking about this just days after the Mavs acquired Doncic on draft night in 2018, and it still is to a certain extent. ... But slowly, the chances of such a thing happening have increased, with the Mavs continuing to trend in the right direction and the Bucks continuing to disappoint in the playoffs despite dominating the Eastern Conference for the last few years.

So, with the Bucks preparing to offer Antetokounmpo a super-max extension next week in hopes of keeping him off the open market next offseason, where does the 'Greek Freak' currently stand when it comes to his future in Milwaukee?

“I do not know what the plan is," said Antetokounmpo recently in an interview with the Stockholm newspaper Aftonbladet. "It depends on what decisions they make. If they make the right decision, I’ll be there for many years. If they do not, we’ll see. The NBA is business and we take it day by day. Hopefully we can succeed together.”

If you're a Milwaukee Bucks fan, those words probably aren't going to help your anxiety levels any over the course of this upcoming season. That statement from Antetokounmpo certainly doesn't sound like a guy who is going to accept that super-max offer next week, which we expected to be the case all along. In fact, it almost feels like Antetokounmpo is starting to brace Milwaukee for his potential exit, using the term 'they' instead of 'we' and throwing in the cliché 'NBA is a business' line as well.

Although the Mavs are already in 'win-now' mode - currently attempting to make significant roster upgrades next week when the league will have trades, the draft and free agency all happening within a few days of each other - this has to be music to the ears of Mark Cuban and Donnie Nelson, who are sure to be 'at the front of the line' for Antetokounmpo when he becomes available, as ESPN's Brian Windhorst put it a few weeks ago.

Even if Antetokounmpo decides to leave Milwaukee next offseason, the Mavs will have a lot of competition when it comes to courting him. The Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors are believed to have a shot at him as well. Although both of those teams have a legitimate pitch to make, neither can promise the same kind of longevity that the Mavs can. That's one of the perks of having an extremely young 21-year-old First Team All-NBA and MVP candidate on your team. And Doncic's co-star, Kristaps Porzingis, is just 25-years-old. Antetokounmpo could potentially have himself a LeBron James-like run, as far as making many NBA Finals for the better part of a decade goes, if he does decide to bring his talents to Dallas.

We still have a long way to go, and there is still an entire season that has to play out before we get an even better picture of what Antetokounmpo is going to do. But for now, Antetokounmpo is non-committal to Milwaukee and taking it 'day-by-day'. The countdown clock is officially ticking for the Bucks front office.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Dallas Mavs Big Man Boban Marjanovic Spends A Day at the Dallas Zoo

Boban Marjanovic's off day is highly entertaining as the Dallas Mavericks' good-time guy hangs out at the Dallas Zoo

BriAmaranthus

Oddsmakers See Oladipo Trade to Mavs

NBA Rumors: Oddsmakers See Victor Oladipo Trade to Dallas Mavs

Mike Fisher

Trade Talks: Mavs Interested in Bulls Zach LaVine?

With the NBA offseason about to kick off, the Dallas Mavericks have been at the center of trade rumors around the league, including with the latest buzz surrounding Bulls guard/wing, Zach LaVine

BriAmaranthus

Mavs & Tobias Harris - And How 'Change' Tells A Story

On The Mavs And Tobias Harris - And How A 'Change' Of Priorities Tells A Story About Dallas' Plans

Mike Fisher

Could Mavs Net Oubre From 4-Way Chris Paul Trade?

Could The Dallas Mavs Net The Suns' Kelly Oubre From A 4-Way Chris Paul Trade?

Mike Fisher

NBA Trade Rumors: Mavs Interested in Dinwiddie

We’ve discussed the idea of Jrue Holiday and Victor Oladipo joining the Dallas Mavericks, but this week, a new intriguing name got added to the mix — Brooklyn Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie.

Dalton Trigg

LOOK: Mavs Star Luka Doncic’s New $2.7M Dallas Home

LOOK: Dallas Mavs Star Luka Doncic is Coveted By Other NBA Teams But He’s Made a DFW Real-Estate Commitment With His New $2.7M Dallas Home

Mike Fisher

Mavs Linked to TCU's Bane in NBA Mock Draft

The Mavs Hosted Shooting Guard Desmond Bane, per Sources - and Now the TCU Star is Linked to Dallas in an NBA Mock Dradt

Mike Fisher

Mavs NBA Rumor Donuts: 'Flood Of Deals Expected'

Dallas Mavs NBA Rumor Donuts: 'Flood Of Deals Expected' ... Like What? Like These

Mike Fisher

Mavs NBA Rumors: Interest in Ibaka, Bye To Kidd-Gilchrist?

Dallas Mavs NBA Rumors: Interest in Ibaka, Bye To Kidd-Gilchrist?

Mike Fisher