Merry Kris-mas? What's Porzingis' Mavs Timetable?

The Dallas Mavericks said, going into this three-game, season-starting road trip, that Kristaps Porzingis would travel with the club and "ramp up'' the rehab of his post-surgery knee.

Does that mean it's about to be a ... Merry Kris-mas?

"I'm confident in saying it's weeks, not months,'' coach Rick Carlisle said of KP's impending return. "He's going to help us a lot, there's no question about it, but ...''

We'll hold off on the "but'' for a moment.

Porzingis, Carlisle said, participated on Saturday in a 30-minutes-long 4-on-4 practice session.

“He had one day where he played half-court 2 on 2, and (Saturday) he played about 30 minutes of 4-on-4 which is great. (He) did well.

“But he has a ways to go,'' Carlisle continued. "And then we got to try to get him enough practice reps during a year when ... quality practice time is probably going to be more difficult to come by because of how the schedule is done these days.''

The Mavs, now 0-2, have every reason to prioritize "quality practice time'' for Porzingis, who is coming off the torn meniscus surgery and when he is right, is an All-Star-level threat for Dallas. As the Dallas News points out, in three games against the Lakers last season, Porzingis averaged 14 points and 7.3 rebounds with a defensive rating (107 points per 100 possessions) that was among his best against any foe.

Without the 7-3 Porzingis in the lineup here, Los Angeles out-rebounded Dallas 53-27 and totaled 35 second-chance points. The Mavericks totaled zero such points.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a game where a team has given up 35 points second-chance and gotten zero,” said Carlisle. “It obviously was the story of the game.''

Porzingis can be "the story of the game'' once he returns, which the club has always projected figures to be in mid-January. But the Mavs (who end the roadie in a Sunday matinee against the powerful Clippers) don't need help then. They need help now. That's why the conversation with Carlisle about Porzingis gets steered in the direction the coach needs it steered.

"He's going to help us a lot, there's no question about it,'' Carlisle said. "But we've got to get tougher."