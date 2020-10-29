SI.com
Dallas Basketball
HomeNewsMavs Step Back PodcastDBcom Boards
Search

NBA Draft: Mavs Hosting TCU's Desmond Bane, per Sources

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - There are NBA Draft projections that have TCU shooting guard Desmond Bane going somewhere in the depths of the second round.

We don’t see it that way, and indications from the Dallas Mavericks are that they value Bane more highly as well, as two sources tell us the Mavs are “hosting” Bane for a pre-draft visit.

“Hosting” is word to use loosely here, for in a COVID time, it actually means a Zoom meeting with the young senior who just turned 22 years old.

READ MORE: Source: Mavs Host Immanuel Quickley for NBA Draft Visit

READ MORE: NBA Draft: Mavs Hosting Halliburton & Bey, Per Sources

Bane just finished one of the best collegiate careers in TCU history. He also had one of the best three-point shooting careers in recent history, shooting 43 percent from three over the span of four years.

In fact, we will argue that Bane has a strong case for being the best shooter in the class due to seemingly limitless range, elite spot-up capability, and being able to comfortably shoot off the dribble.

Could Dallas use all of that? Of course - and given that the Mavs own picks Nos. 18 and 31, this isn’t likely to be a prospect who in their eyes will sit too long on the Draft Night shelf.

Beyond shooting, Bane has elite strength for any NBA player, and also has a sharp basketball IQ. He will have to overcome his short wingspan, but he does not project to be a negative on defense.

READ MORE: Mavs Lead Assistant Stephen Silas Finalizing Deal To Coach Rockets

Bane’s draft stock should be rising, and we see him being a strong target for the Mavs at both No. 18 and No. 31. And maybe Friday’s Zoom meeting will further fortify that thinking.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Dallas Mavs Unveil Their NBA 'Hardwood Classic' Court

It Really Is Easy Being Green; WATCH As The Dallas Mavs Unveil Their NBA 'Hardwood Classic' Court

Mike Fisher

Whitt's End: 'City Of Champions' is Dallas, Thanks To Mavs' Cuban

Whitt's End: 'City Of Champions'? In Dallas, Thanks To Mavs' Cuban; Plus History Of Mavs Assistants In Charge And Luka Doncic's Shoes

Richie Whitt

NBA Free Agency: Mavs Like Gallinari, But at What Price?

The Dallas Mavericks almost traded for Oklahoma City Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari at last season’s NBA Trade Deadline. How would he fit with this current Mavs roster, and how much money will he want if they pursue him further this offseason?

Dalton Trigg

Step Back Pod: Mavs Seek 'Win-Now' Moves - Gallinari + Giannis Implications?

On this week's Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan discuss the report that the Dallas Mavericks are willing to trade anyone not named Luka Doncic or Kristaps Porzingis, how it could affect their pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2021, and how Danilo Gallinari could be a prime target this offseason.

Dalton Trigg

NBA Draft: The Dallas Mavs Are Hosting Tyrese Halliburton & Saddiq Bey, Per Sources

NBA Draft: The Dallas Mavs Are Hosting Tyrese Halliburton & Saddiq Bey, Per Sources

Mike Fisher

Mavs Lead Assistant Stephen Silas Finalizing Deal To Become Next Houston Rockets Head Coach

Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Stephen Silas is finalizing a deal to become the next head coach of the Houston Rockets, per a report.

Matt Galatzan

Dallas Mavs ‘Plan To Acquire A Big Star’ - But When?

The Dallas Mavs ‘Plan To Acquire A Big Star’ - But When? - Three Angles of Examination

Mike Fisher

'We're Never Patient' Mavs Willing To Trade All But Luka & KP

The 'We're Never Patient' Dallas Mavs are willing to trade all but Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis in an attempt to add talent this offseason - and maybe get into the NBA Draft Lottery as well.

Mike Fisher

The Push Of Giannis To Mavs - And Giannis Thoughts On Luka

Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Dallas Mavericks has always been a DallasBasketball.com pipe-dream, but with the national media starting to speculate on the idea along with us, you can't help but wonder if the chances of it happening are greater than what most people think.

Dalton Trigg

Mavs & Giannis: Bucks' Plan If No SuperMax

Dallas Mavs & Giannis: What's the Milwaukee Bucks' Plan If No SuperMax

Mike Fisher