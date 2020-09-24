SI.com
Dallas Basketball
HomeNewsMavs Step Back PodcastDBcom Boards
Search

NBA Rumors: Mavs Have Interest In Montrezl Harrell

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - If you can't beat 'em ... get 'em to join you?

The Los Angeles Clippers, who downed the Dallas Mavericks in Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs before their Round 2 collapse against underdog Denver, might be trying to re-tool the roster. ... and might find it a struggle to hold onto the unrestricted free agents about to hit the market.

Unrestricted free agents like power forward Montrezl Harrell. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Clippers and Harrell share a "mutual interest" in re-joining forces next season. And there is sense to that. Harrell, 26, is a 6-foot-8 big forward who plays on both ends of the floor, and who during the regular season averaged 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds.

But he's free - and NBA gossip says the Mavs are interested.

The L.A. reasoning for a parting could be logical: 

*The Clippers may want/need to change up their roster. 

*Coach Doc Rivers reduced Harrell's role in the playoffs to the point that his numbers shriveled to 10.5 points and 2.9 rebounds per. 

*He conflicted with Clippers star Paul George after Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals vs. the Nuggets. 

The Dallas reasoning? 

*He's coming off a a two-year, $12 million contract, so maybe he's not going to break somebody's bank here. 

*He won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award this season due to a regular-season reliability that in Dallas would surely be allowed to carryover in the postseason.

*The Mavs front office has made no secret of wishing to add some "tough-guy attitude'' to the roster. ... and Harrell, as he demonstrated with his racial-slur conflict with Doncic in Round 1, is not afraid to play the role of the heel.

READ MORE: Mavs Doncic Accepts Clippers Apology For Off-Color Remark

At the same time, Harrell - unlike Clippers "tough-guy'' teammate Marcus Morris - took responsibility for having crossed the like with Luka, issued an apology and made his peace with Dallas' All-NBA superstar. 

READ MORE: Morris Rep vs. Luka Ankle: I'm Not A Dirty Player

READ MORE: Mavs Offseason: 'Tough Guy' Needed - But Luka Won't Vote for Morris

We've already dismissed, to our satisfaction, the idea of Morris to the Mavs; Doncic's own words give us that hint. But Harrell to Dallas? He can defend, he can play in the pick-and-roll, and maybe there is a sign-and-trade that creates a financial fit for the Mavs.

Maybe next year, Dallas can beat the likes of the Clippers? But to get there? The Mavs might be wise to get some Clippers-level talent to join 'em.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Baseball Bubble: Inside MLB Hotel Plans In DFW, Per Sources

Baseball Bubble: Sources Tell Us MLB Will House NL Teams At DFW's Four Seasons Resort And Club

Mike Fisher

Mavs Hungry: When Will Next NBA Season Start?

The Dallas Mavericks (And Their Fans) Are Hungry, When Will The Next NBA Season Start?

Mike Fisher

Report Card: Grading The 2019-20 Mavs

NBA Report Card: Grading The 2019-20 Dallas Mavs - The Luka Doncic-Led Post-Dirk Nowitzki Era In Review

Mike Fisher

Mavs Luka Doncic 4th In NBA MVP Voting

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic continues to put the finishing touches on his sophomore season, this time by finishing fourth in the NBA‘s MVP voting.

Dalton Trigg

Whitt's End: Luka All-Star 5 Vs. History's 5; DFW Sports Radio Ratings

Whitt's End: All-Star Luka Doncic's 5 First-Team All-NBA Team Vs. History ... DFW Sports Radio Ratings ... Are Dallas Cowboys Tickets Hard To Get?

Richie Whitt

Step Back Pod: Luka Honors, Clippers Collapse & Mavs Trade Gossip

On this week's episode, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan discuss Luka Doncic being selected to the All-NBA First Team in just his second season, the Los Angeles Clippers epic playoffs collapse against the Denver Nuggets and finally, a handful of listeners' questions in our Dallas Mavericks Offseason Mailbag 2.0.

Dalton Trigg

Mavs Luka Doncic Makes 1st-Team All-NBA

Dallas Mavs Phenom Luka Doncic Makes 1st-Team All-NBA, A Group Led By Unanimous Selections Giannis and LeBron

Mike Fisher

Two Mavs Lessons To Learn From Nuggets Over Clippers

Two Dallas Mavs Lessons To Learn From The Nuggets NBA Playoffs Upset Of The Cocky Clippers

Mike Fisher

A Mavs Trade Rumor For Chris Paul? Here's The Real Fit

Those Rumors Of A Dallas Mavs Trade For OKC's Chris Paul? Here's The Real Fit

Mike Fisher

# New section, labeled DBcom Boards # Guys, we are hoping that this new section, labeled DBcom…

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/maven-news-community/id1254283617

Matt Galatzan

by

Techsan-Moose