'Déjà Vu': Mavs Embarrassed By Knicks; 5-Game Win Streak Snapped

After playing stellar basketball for two straight weeks, the Dallas Mavericks laid an egg against the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

As hot as the Dallas Mavericks had been heading into their matchup with the New York Knicks – they had won 11 of their last 13 games and five in a row – no one would've blamed them for having an off night.

However, what happened at American Airlines Center wasn't just an 'off night' – It was downright embarrassing, especially in the first half, as the Knicks (28-38) blew out the Mavs (40-26), 107-77.

Whatever kind of spell the Knicks have placed on the Mavs, it continues to work to perfection. This game was a case of déjà vu for Dallas, as New York also snapped a Mavs' six-game win-streak on Jan. 12 with a 108-85 drubbing.

© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Luka Doncic attempts a floater vs. the Knicks. © Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Luka Doncic shoots a 3-pointer over Julius Randle. © Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Julius Randle fights to keep possession.

Luka Doncic was the only real bright spot for the Mavs on a night where all else looked dim. Doncic finished the game with 31 points, six rebounds and four assists on 12-of-15 shooting. The bad news, though, is that Doncic received his 14th technical foul of the season while apparently saying something to an official in the fourth quarter. Two more techs over the Mavs' last 16 games, and Doncic will be suspended for one game per NBA rules.

As a team, the Mavs shot 6-of-44 (13.6 percent) from 3-point range, which included an 0-of-19 stretch in the first half. Dallas also shot just 27-of-86 (31.4 percent from the field overall. To put it candidly, the Mavs wouldn't have been able to hit water if they had fallen out of a boat in this one.

Spencer Dinwiddie was the only other Maverick to join Doncic in scoring double-digit points tonight, as he finished with 13 off the bench on 3-of-8 from the field and 2-of-4 from deep. Reggie Bullock and Maxi Kleber both had horrendous shooting performances as they combining to shoot 0-of-15 on the night. Bullock even missed the two technical free throws he attempted. It doesn't matter how many open looks Doncic generates – if his teammates aren't going to hit them, the game has the potential to get ugly in a hurry.

© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Luka Doncic takes on R.J. Barrett. © Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Spencer Dinwiddie guards Julius Randle. © Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Mitchell Robinson blocks Luka Doncic.

DFW native Julius Randle had a solid night against his hometown team, as he usually does, by dropping 26 points, eight rebounds and five assist while shooting 8-of-19 from the field and 7-of-10 from the free-throw line. Every other Knicks starter scored at least 10 points, and New York out-muscled Dallas with a 55-37 rebounding advantage.

Next up, the Mavs will make the short trip to Houston to face the Rockets on Friday night. So far, Dallas has a 2-0 lead on the season series with Houston. The last time they met on Jan. 7, the Mavs blew the Rockets off their own floor without Doncic, 130-106.