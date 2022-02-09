Knicks Trade for Goran Dragic Idea to Block Mavs?

The New York Knicks could 'jump in the mix' to acquire Dallas Mavericks target Goran Dragic ahead of the deadline.

The Dallas Mavericks long have been linked to veteran guard Goran Dragic with many holding the expectation of his eventual arrival via contract buyout. With the Toronto Raptors being a competitive team, they are still canvassing potential trade scenarios before the deadline.

Many have reported the Raptors' willingness to attach a first-round along with Dragic's $19.4 million expiring salary in order to add a contributing talent. Much like the Cleveland Cavaliers' trade to acquire Caris LeVert using Ricky Rubio's expiring deal coupled with draft capital.

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

One of the recently reported possibilities for the Raptors has been their interest in Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner given their need for an upgrade at the center position. Among linked options are Jakob Poeltl, Robert Williams, Jusuf Nurkic, and Nicolas Claxton.

After parting with Domantas Sabonis in a deal with the Sacramento Kings, there are now big plans for Turner and his rim protecting, stretch-five skill-set. None of those teams with desired center options have either the need or means to acquire Dragic in a midseason deal.

Now, according to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, the New York Knicks could 'jump in the mix' for Dragic—alluding their need for more playmaking talent.

"Can Toronto get something for Goran Dragic? Dragic’s value is in his $19.4 million expiring contract, and the Raptors have shown a willingness to attach draft capital to it in the right deal," Mannix wrote. "Dallas has long had an interest in Dragic while New York, in need of more playmaking, could jump in the mix. Raps GM Bobby Webster called Dragic “a unique piece” this week and Toronto, riding a six-game winning streak, badly needs reliable bench help to reinforce an overworked starting lineup."

With the strong signals linking Dragic to the Mavericks in the event of a buyout, teams with interest in acquiring the veteran guard understand a trade is likely required if they were to get a deal done.

Is that worth moving enough salary to match a $19.4 million deal for a player that has played in five total games and hasn't been on the floor since Nov. 16? That's up to the Knicks, who currently rank 12th in the Eastern Conference standings, to ultimately decide. ... as the Mavs also gauge the situation.