Bullock, Dinwiddie Return to Mavs Lineup vs. Timberwolves

The Dallas Mavericks will have Spencer Dinwiddie and Reggie Bullock back in their lineup against the red-hot Minnesota Timberwolves. Can they bounce back from two-straight losses?

The Dallas Mavericks will play a pivotal game on Monday from a playoff-seeding perspective when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Mavs will be looking to bounce-back from a 129-108 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.

On the NBA's official injury report, the Mavericks no longer have Reggie Bullock nor Spencer Dinwiddie listed — meaning they will be available to play in Monday's matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

There are now only two players listed for the Mavericks — Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) and Theo Pinson (right fifth finger fracture), both of whom are recovering from long-term injuries. 

Dinwiddie was sidelined for the loss to the Hornets as a result of receiving scheduled rest. This was due to managing his recovery from his ACL tear that kept him sidelined for all of the 2020-21 season. 

Bullock last played on March 11 when the Mavericks defeated the Houston Rockets 113-100. He did not play in the last four games due to personal reasons but rejoined the team on the road in Charlotte. 

There was initially some thought about Bullock playing against the Hornets, and it was even reported he was going to play at one point by some outlets. Instead, he got a hard pre-game workout in to prepare to get into game shape.

The Mavericks will need to bounce-back after losing consecutive games to end their five-game road trip. There is added importance for their next matchup given the Timberwolves have trail them in the standings by just 1.5 games amid their four-game winning streak.

One area the Mavericks will need to tighten their focus is defense. The team has experienced slippage on that end as of late, and against a hot Timberwolves offense, they will need to be at their best to get the job done.

