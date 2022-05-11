Mavs Summer Camps Available: Basketball, Dance and Gaming

The Mavs Academy is hosting summer camps galore and registration is now open.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks Academy is hosting summer camps galore and registration is now open. Basketball, dance and gaming camps are available for all skill levels for kids ages 6-18.

The team of professional Mavs Academy coaches, in partnership with Chick-fil-A DFW, share leadership skills, health tips, and encourage the student-athlete to have fun while they learn. Parents can find additional information and registration for camp at Mavs.com/Academy.

According to the Mavs, athletes participating in Hoop Camp will learn important fundamentals, sportsmanship and the excitement of the game in a fun atmosphere. Development Camp, ideal for more elite level players preparing for middle and high school team tryouts, will use advanced training methods to teach skills that transcend from practice court to game competition.

Mavs Dance Camps will teach athletes to build self-confidence through goal-setting workshops, while learning dance techniques from D-Town Crew and choreographers. Gaming Camp will take place at the Mavs Gaming Hub, where gamers will learn video fundamentals and play NBA2K22 and Rocket League. The All-Girls Hoop Camp, in coordination with GEM (Girls Empowered by Mavericks), will offer basketball fundamental training for girls learning new skills and drills.

The Dallas Mavericks are currently facing a possible elimination game at home on Thursday in Game 6. After an ugly Game 5 loss in Phoenix, a rivalry between young All-Stars Doncic and Devin Booker is heating up. The two players once again exchanged barbs, Booker with theatrics and Doncic with mumbled words as part of Tuesday’s Game 5 drama.

As Doncic walked to the visiting locker room with his teammates, Doncic sent a mumbled-but-pointed message back to the Suns.

"Everybody acts tough,'' Doncic said, fuming, "when they’re up.”

Now, as 2-point underdogs, Dallas must find a way to beat the Suns on Thursday to even the series at 3-3 or the team will be eliminated from the postseason.