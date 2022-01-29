Carlisle Returns to Dallas; GAMEDAY Mavs vs. Pacers

The Mavericks welcome former head coach Rick Carlisle and the Indiana Pacers to Dallas.

The Dallas Mavericks host the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night and welcome Pacers coach Rick Carlisle back to town for the first time since serving as the head coach of the Mavs for 13 seasons. Carlisle guided the Mavericks to the playoffs nine times, including the franchise’s first NBA title in 2011 with a roster that featured Mavericks special advisor Dirk Nowitzki and Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd.

Also, with the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline looming, the Mavs have been looking for that 'next big piece' and have been rumored to be linked with Pacers center/forward Myles Turner. Turner is out with a stress reaction to his foot but remains a trade target for the Mavs.

Dallas is coming off a 132-112 bounce-back win against a shorthanded Portland Trail Blazers team on Wednesday after falling flat against the Golden State Warriors. Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson combined for 26 assists and just three turnovers.

FLASHBACK: The Pacers have won three of the last four meetings. Indiana leads the 2021-22 season series, 1-0, after a 106-93 Pacers victory at Gainbridge Fieldhouse that Carlisle missed due to health and safety protocols.

WATCH FOR... Kristaps Porzingis. Two of his five-highest career scoring efforts came vs. Indiana (in 2017 and 2020).

DID YOU KNOW? Pacers star Turner was born in Bedford, Texas and attended Trinity High School in Euless, TX. He played one year at the University of Texas.

INJURY REPORT: Sterling Brown (left foot soreness) is out; Tim Hardaway Jr. (fifth metatarsal fracture, left foot) is out.

RECORDS: Dallas Mavericks (28-21) vs. Indiana Pacers (17-32)

WHEN: Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

ODDS: The Mavs are 11-point favorites over the Pacers.

NEXT: A quick road trip for the Mavs, who play at Orlando vs. the Magic on Sunday at 6 p.m. CT.

LAST WORD: Kidd after the Mavs' win in Portland:

"It’s really simple as I said before the game: If you’re unselfish, communicate and play hard, you put yourself in position to win."