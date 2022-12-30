As the 2022-23 NBA calendar year progresses, stay up to date with the latest news happening around the league with our DallasBasketball.com tracker.

DEC 30 MUST-WATCH DIRK TRIBUE

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki has been celebrated tirelessly this week and for good reason.

Before the Mavs beat up on the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day, Dirk Nowitzki’s long-awaited statue was unveiled in front of American Airlines Center.

On Friday, the Mavs released an “All Four One” video tribute to Nowitzki, which is narrated by Brian Dameris. You can watch the entire heartfelt tribute here:

DEC 29 LUKA GETS HIS ‘RECOVERY BEERS’

“I’m tired as hell. I need a recovery beer,” said Luka Doncic after breaking records with his 60-point triple-double in the Dallas Mavericks’ improbable comeback win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

Michelob ULTRA, which is the official beer sponsor of the NBA, heard Doncic loud and clear, and they hooked him up with many ‘recovery beers.’

“Luka, enjoy these recovery beers on us,” the note on the beer tower in front of Doncic’s locker read. “Congrats on making NBA history. Remember, it’s only worth it if you enjoy it. Cheers, Michelob ULTRA.”

Hopefully Doncic enjoyed himself without going overboard, because the Mavs take on the Houston Rockets tonight in search of their fifth straight win.

DEC 27 LUKA'S MAVS MIRACLE

The Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday took on the New York Knicks and won 126-121 in overtime, improving their record to 19-16 on the season.

But Luka Doncic's achievement is somehow bigger than all of that.

Doncic finished with 60 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists, which marked the second-ever 60-point triple-double in NBA history. He set a new franchise record for points in a single game, which was previously held by Dirk Nowitzki. Doncic also broke a tie with Nowitzki for the most 50-point performances in team history with three.

"How 'Bout That Luka's'' reaction to the incredible feat?

“I’m tired as hell,'' he said. "I need a recovery beer.”

DEC 25 LUKA CELEBRATES CHRISTMAS WITH COWBOY HAT

You can say Luka Doncic has fully embraced being a Texan.

Upon arriving at the American Airlines Center for their Christmas Day game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Doncic came in donning a cowboy hat and boots.

After scoring 50 in Friday's win against the Houston Rockets, Cowboy Luka is dressing for success and what will hopefully be a legendary Christmas encore.

DEC 23 PACERS COULD EXTEND MYLES TURNER?

Myles Turner has been linked to the Dallas Mavericks in trade rumors for many years now, but we've yet to see any official smoke about a potential Turner-to-Dallas deal this year. In fact, Turner might not be traded at all.

According to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, Turner and the Pacers are both open to contract extension talks. Turner is currently making $18 million in the final year of his contract.

“The Pacers can offer Turner up to $19.1 million more this year on top of his $18 million salary to get him to his individual max of $37.1 million for the 2022-23 season…and then drop his salary in the following seasons," Shams wrote.

He also mentions that the Los Angeles Lakers and the Toronto Raptors are the teams that have shown interest in Turner over the last few months.

Despite the annual trade noise that surrounds Turner and the Pacers, it wouldn't be a shock if both sides decide to continue their partnership. Turner enjoys Indiana, and the Pacers are currently sitting at eighth in the Eastern Conference standings, just two games back of the sixth-seeded New York Knicks. This leads us to believe that there is truth to the idea of Turner and the Pacers wanting to work out an extension as opposed to this news just being trade leverage from Indiana's end.

If a contract extension can't be reached in the next month, then the Turner rumors will pick up again. We'll continue to monitor the situation on the Mavs' end.

DEC 21 NBA FINES JKIDD

On Wednesday, ahead of the Dallas Mavericks’ second game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in three days, the NBA announced that it has fined coach Jason Kidd $25,000 after he was ejected from Monday night’s 116-106 loss.

After Luka Doncic said some not-so-nice things to Rodney Mott when he received a no-call, he received two technical fouls quickly and was ejected. Both Doncic and Kidd were appalled by the swift ejection. Kidd then went onto the court to confront the officials for what had transpired and used some choice language as well — which resulted in his pockets being $25,000 thinner.

“I’m here because I have to be here. I already gave up money, so I don’t want to give up anymore,” said a frustrated Kidd after Monday’s game. “No questions. ... They were the better team tonight and we’ll go from there. Thanks for showing up.”

Hopefully, Mavs fans can say “thanks for showing up” to the team they support if there’s a big bounce-back performance on Wednesday night.

DEC 18 A'MARE ARRESTED FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE INVOLVING DAUGHTER

Former Dallas Mavericks forward Amar'e Stoudemire was arrested on allegations of domestic violence on Saturday. The Miami Herald was the first to report Stoudemire's arrest, said to be in response to the NBA veteran striking one of his daughters.

"I observed blood stains on the victim’s sweater and sweatpants,” the arrest report obtained by The Herald reads. “The mother of the victim showed me the photo she received from her daughter, which shows the victim crying and blood running down her face.” The same report states that Stoudemire told officers that his daughter "received a whooping from him for being disrespectful and a liar."

Stoudemire is best known for his star roles with the run-and-gun Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks, but he also spent 23 games with the Mavs during the 2014-15 season, where he averaged 10.8 points and 4.3 rebounds in 16.5 minutes per game while shooting 58.1 percent from the field.

DEC 12 BEARD ARRESTED Texas Longhorns men's basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested on domestic violence charges early on Monday morning, per the Travis County Sherriff's office.

Beard was booked on a third-degree felony.

According to the police report, Beard was charged with 'assault on a family/household member' and 'impeding breath circulation'.

Beard, 49, is in his second season as the head coach of the Longhorns and has led Texas to a 29-13 record.

For more information, read here.

DEC 8 BRITTANY GRINER RELEASED FROM RUSSIAN PRISON

On Wednesday, it was reported that WNBA star Brittany Griner was released from Russian prison and is on her way back to the U.S.

This move comes after Griner was sentenced to nine months in prison in August. The U.S. was able to make a trade with Russia involving Viktor Bout. Here’s what President Joe Biden had to say about it:

DEC 6 DELONTE IN THE HOUSE The Dallas Mavericks played one game, against the Suns, and won it. But Monday evening at the AAC featured a lot of other storylines ... largely due to those present.

Odell Beckham Jr., the Dallas Cowboys recruiting target, was here, accompanied by Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs. OBJ also met up with Mark Cuban and Luka Doncic, and with pal Devin Booker of the Suns, and spend a lot of time with Cowboys ex Dez Bryant.

Also in the house: Delonte West, the former Mavs and NBA standout who continues to work through rehab and has long had Cuban's support.

"It's a struggle for him," Cuban recently said of Delonte, who has been the focus of attempts to help from an assortment of friends and associates from his NBA days. “Addiction is awful. And mental illness is awful.”

For one night, though, basketball for Delonte was quite likely fun.

DEC 5 IRVING OUT, MORANT IN WITH NIKE SIGNATURE SHOE

On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving have officially parted ways. It was a move that expected due to Irving's recent off-court behavior.

"Kyrie Irving is no longer a Nike athlete, Nike spokesperson says. The sides have parted ways one month after Nike suspended its relationship with the Nets star. Irving has one of most popular signatures shoes in the NBA and is now a sneaker free agent," Shams tweeted.

Meanwhile, Nike is giving Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant a promotion. Morant already had a shoe deal with Nike, but now, both sides are working toward creating a signature shoe for the young, high-flying point guard.

"Memphis Grizzlies All-NBA star Ja Morant is in line to receive a new signature shoe at Nike in the near future, industry sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The parties have been working on this for several months," Shams tweeted.

This was the easiest transition Nike could've made given that Morant is already one of the most exciting young players to watch in the entire league. Even if Nike hadn't cut ties with Irving, Morant would have still gotten his signature shoe, as Shams noted this deal has been in the works for several months now. But perhaps Irving's departure will speed up the process.

DEC 4 MORE MAVS-KNICKS MASHUP?

At some point, you'd think the Dallas Mavericks' connections with the New York Knicks would take a little break, but trade rumors only sleep when they're dead.

According to Ric Bucher of Fox Sports, the Mavs are interested in Knicks point guard Derrick Rose, who we've pegged as being a potential third ball-handler fix for Dallas in recent weeks.

“The Mavericks, of course, lost [Jalen] Brunson to the [New York] Knicks last summer and are in desperate need of a second playmaker to relieve All-Star point forward Luka Dončić,” writes Bucher “They’ve brought on a former Knick, Kemba Walker, for a test run, but a league source said they also have interest in a current one, the aforementioned Rose.”

If the Mavs did want to trade for Rose, they'd have to salary-match the $14.5 million he's making this season. Rose has a team option on his current contract for $15.5 million next season.

DEC 3 MAVS-KNICKS MATINEE; LAKERS BACK?

For the first time since the Jalen Brunson free agency shenanigans, the Dallas Mavericks will take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden at 11:30 a.m. CT on Saturday.

Brunson has put up impressive numbers for the Knicks, despite his team being two games under .500. The same can be said for Luka Doncic, who is playing at an MVP level despite the Mavs being just 10-11. Can Dallas get back on track after yet another embarrassing loss to the Detroit Pistons? Will Doncic or Brunson get the last laugh? We’ll find out in a few hours.

Meanwhile, after being the joke of the league for the early part of this season, it appears that LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers are starting to turn a corner. After defeating Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, the Lakers have now won seven of their last 10 games and trail the Mavs by just one game in the Western Conference standings.

Looks like that Christmas Day matchup between the Mavs and Lakers at American Airlines Center might end up being a lot more competitive than we initially expected it to be.

DEC 1 KANYE, KIM AND CHRIS Kanye West's series of hateful and harmful public pronouncements are now entering the NBA world.

He is now claiming that wife Kim Kardashian cheated on him ... with Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul.

The controversial musician took to his recently reinstated Twitter account to declare, "Let's break one last window before we get outa here I caught this guy with Kim Good night."

And then he posted a photo of Paul.

With a sincere mention of the damage that this sort of thing can have on a locker room, on relationships, on people ... we now return you to your regularly scheduled basketball coverage.

NOV 26 JADEN HARDY KEEPS DOMINATING THE G LEAGUE

How many more putrid shooting performances must the Dallas Mavericks endure from Reggie Bullock Jr. and Tim Hardaway Jr. before they decide to give 20-year-old rookie Jaden Hardy a chance at real NBA minutes?

Through nine games with the Texas Legends, Hardy is leading the G League by averaging 29 points per game while shooting 54.8 percent from the field, 48.2 per