As Mavs Chase Lakers, Are KP's Dallas Days Numbered? Podcast

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan discuss the Dallas Mavericks loss to the Houston Rockets, Luka Doncic needing more help from his other starters, and the Kristaps Porzingis drama. Are his days in Dallas numbered?

Despite suffering a very disappointing setback against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night, the Dallas Mavericks are still very much in the race for a Top-6 seed in the Western Conference. The Mavs must secure the sixth seed or higher to avoid being in the NBA's play-in tournament at the regular season's end.

As of today, Dallas is still just two games behind the Portland Trail Blazers for the sixth seed. And it's even more interesting that the Mavs are just three games back of the Los Angeles Lakers in the loss column. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis both battling injuries for at least a couple more weeks, the Mavs have a real shot to pass them up in the standings, especially given that the Mavs and Lakers will play two games against each other from April 22-24. But... in order to make the leap, Dallas can't have another repeat of the mess we witnessed in Houston.

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan discuss the disappointing Houston loss that happened just two days after the team triumphantly defeated the league-best Utah Jazz. How worried should we be about this team playing down to its competition? Could that mindset come into play if the Mavs end up in the play-in tournament? Should the league even have a play-in tournament?

Finally, and most importantly, we talk about Kristaps Porzingis' passive-aggressive postgame comments from the Houston game. Was Porzingis' displeasure with his lack of touches in the fourth quarter warranted? Are KP's days in Dallas numbered? Let's talk about it.

