Mavs Next: Luka Vs. LaVine's Bulls & Harden's Rockets

Mavs Step Back Podcast talks about the Dallas Mavericks' impressive win over the Miami Heat, Luka Doncic's stellar individual performance, the upcoming back-to-back against the Chicago Bulls and Houston Rockets - and James Harden and Zach LaVine

The Dallas Mavericks have certainly had some dramatic ups and downs in the early stages of this 2020-2021 season, with the latest 'up' being a 93-83 win over the Miami Heat at home just days after being run off the floor by the Charlotte Hornets. Can the Mavs finally string together consecutive good games with the Chicago Bulls up next?

READ MORE: Doncic's Mavs Bounce Back With 93-83 Blowout of Heat

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan recap the Mavs low-scoring win over the Heat. The win over Miami was the first for Dallas in nearly four years, and only the third victory against the Heat since the 2011 NBA Finals.

READ MORE: Whitt's End: Dallas Mavs 'Best 24 Minutes Ever' - Can They Get It Back?

Mavs superstar and MVP favorite Luka Doncic, who hadn't played well against Miami in four tries in his young career, finally broke through, putting up an impressive stat line with 27 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists. Doncic was also able to knock down three three-pointers as well, something that was great to see, given his early-season struggles shooting from beyond the arc.

The Mavs now turn their attention to an upcoming back-to-back, which will start against Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night, then finish with James Harden and the Houston Rockets on Monday night. The guys not only preview both those matchups, but they also speculate on LaVine potentially being a Mavs trade deadline target later this season, given the Bulls' continued struggles, as well as the chances of Kristaps Porzingis potentially making his season debut in Houston:



As always, thanks for listening, and be sure to: