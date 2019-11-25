Mavs Step Back Episode 47: Doncic Out-Duels Harden in Mavs 137-123 Win in Houston

Welcome to Episode 47 of the ‘Mavs Step Back Podcast'. Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan are your hosts, and you can read all of their work here at MavsSI.com, as well as follow along with their Mavs conversations on Twitter: @dalton_trigg and @MattGalatzan.

In this episode, Dalton is joined by his brother and fellow MFFL, Colton Trigg, this week, as the Thanksgiving holiday vibes are already underway for the Trigg family. Dalton and Colton recap the Mavs' impressive 137-123 dismantling of the Rockets with Luka Doncic's 41 points leading the way. From there, the guys talk about some potential trades that would instantly thrust the Mavs into title contention, while also acknowledging that title contention with this current roster might not be out of the question if they keep playing the way they have been.

This episode also includes a brief preview of the Mavs' upcoming home game against the Clippers on Tuesday night in what could be Luka's biggest defensive test yet with guys like Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Patrick Beverley coming at him. Thanks for listening!

