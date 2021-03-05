Mavs Step Back LIVE: An NBA Trade To Bring Harrison Barnes Back To Dallas?

A dark cloud hovered over the Dallas Mavericks when they fell to 9-14 on the season after an embarrassing 31-point loss to the Golden State Warriors one month ago. The Mavs were pegged by many to be among the Western Conference elites this season, but for a handful of reasons, including having multiple key players out for more than two weeks, those expectations haven't been met. That low point in the season seems to have also been a turning point for the Mavs, though, as they've won nine of their last 11 games since then.

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg talks about how the Mavs are well-positioned for a second-half run, given that the team is finally healthy and starting to establish some chemistry. From there he discusses Luka Doncic being selected to Team LeBron for the second consecutive NBA All-Star Game, predictions for All-Star Weekend, and a very intriguing hypothetical trade scenario that could help the Mavs address multiple needs. Spoiler alert: It's our old Mavs pal, Harrison Barnes! Let's get to it:

