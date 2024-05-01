Brooklyn Nets one of a few in Striking Distance of LeBron James Contract
Following the conclusion of a now-typical Lakers-Nuggets series, reports are swirling about the future of superstar LeBron James.
The four-time MVP and NBA champion has the potential to opt out of his deal with the Lakers and enter unrestricted free agency this summer. There were whisperings throughout the season about James’ future with Los Angeles, but nothing concrete until Brian Windhorst’s report on Get Up ESPN Tuesday.
"I think LeBron intends to opt out of his contract and become a free agent for the first time since 2018." Windhorst said.
That finally got James himself to weigh in.
"I’ve seen, heard a lot of reports about my future," James wrote on X, formerly Twitter, Wednesday. "I said it last night and I’ll say it again. I do not know yet as I’m only thinking about spending time with my family & friends! When I know after speaking with the fam, my counsel as well as my representation about it then you guys will know."
While there’s been no decisions made either way, and likely won’t be for awhile, it seems things are at least being considered on James’ end. But while leaving for potentially greener pastures may seem like the obvious move, there’s few franchises that can actually pay the toll for James.
Brooklyn, with around $30 million in cap space this offseason, has the unique advantage of being one of a few teams that could actually give James his payday. More moves would need to be made in order to both land James and field a competitive bunch around him. But the franchise has proven to do what's necessary before.
Even more, while the roster didn’t overachieve last season — 32 wins to 50 losses — pieces like Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Cam Thomas and the hopeful re-signing of Nic Claxton make up a solid core to surround a superstar with.
James will undoubtedly have other options in Philadelphia, both Los Angeles teams, Golden State and more, but Brooklyn — who signed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving just a few seasons ago — isn’t a non-starter.