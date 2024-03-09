GAME PREVIEW AND INJURY REPORT: Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets

The Nets are ready to keep fighting for a spot in the Play-In Tournament.

The Nets are the favorites ahead of the game against the Charlotte Hornets. However, that should not be on their minds anymore, considering the losses to the Grizzlies and Pistons. Nic Claxton has already said that every game on the Nets’ schedule will be a must-win for them.

That is the mindset that Brooklyn must play with, especially with the tenth-seeded Atlanta Hawks playing well. The Nets must not think about the Hawks anymore, as they don’t have to play them anymore. Coach Kevin Ollie’s team should focus on their opponents, with this game against the Hornets as a focus.

The Hornets are a deceptively strong team

While Charlotte does not have the best roster, they tend to show up in big games. This matchup against Brooklyn will be a test for the Hornets, as they will not have star player LaMelo Ball.

Expect Miles Bridges and Brandon Miller to be at the forefront of this Charlotte team. Since they have taller wings, it will be challenging to defend them, which will be a big task for players like Cameron Johnson or Dorian Finney-Smith.

This game allows Mikal Bridges to build his rhythm and return to his consistent form. He has been arguably the Nets’ best player this season, but his struggles over the past ten games must end at some point.

Considering starting center Mark Williams is injured, Nic Claxton can also impose his dominance on this game. The sophomore would’ve been a good matchup for Nic since the former Duke Blue Devil has the body to overpower his matchups.

Injury Report

Cameron Thomas and Day’Ron Sharpe are probable for this matchup against Charlotte, which could be a massive boost for Coach Ollie. Unfortunately, Cam Johnson is out due to an ankle sprain. The Nets have also announced that Ben Simmons is out for the rest of the season to recover from his lower-back nerve impingement.

The Hornets have a lengthy injury report, as star player LaMelo Ball remains sidelined with an ankle injury. Seth Curry, Tree Mann, Cody Martin, and Mark Williams join him on the sidelines.

It will be a fun matchup, but the Nets must do their best to win and reach the Play-In Tournament and catch up with the Hawks.