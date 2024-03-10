GAME PREVIEW AND INJURY REPORT: Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Over the past week, the Nets have lost to the league’s bottom-dwellers, the Grizzlies, Pistons, and the Hornets. Those are matchups Coach Kevin Ollie’s team must win, but they’ve let go of the gas and suffered disastrous losses.

Brooklyn will now play against the Cleveland Cavaliers, a team that has already beaten the Nets three times this season. It will be a monumental game, as the matchup favors Cleveland, but injuries might change that.

Cleveland will still be a tough challenge

The Cavs are four players short of their regular lineup, but Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen are still spearheading this team. Allen is averaging 19.3 points and 11.5 rebounds per game over the Cavs’ last ten, which could spell trouble for the Nets.

In the most recent matchup between Brooklyn and Cleveland in early February, the Cavs won 118 to 95. Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley were standouts in that game, but they are sitting out this upcoming game. It is a golden opportunity for the Nets, as they must capitalize on the injured stars.

Cameron Thomas returned to the game against the Hornets, scoring 31 points. It was a much-needed boost for the Nets, as the team has lacked go-to scoring amidst Mikal Bridges’ rough patch. With Mitchell missing out, Thomas can capitalize on his matchups, as he can dominate and get hot with his jump shots.

Nic Claxton will have his hands full against his former teammate, Jarrett Allen. However, they will likely cancel each other out since they will defend and box out against each other.

Injury report

Brooklyn has multiple names in the injury report as Cameron Johnson recovers from an ankle injury. Lonnie Walker IV sat out the game against Charlotte due to an illness, so his status is unclear. Lastly, Ben Simmons and Dariq Whitehead won’t play, considering they suffered season-ending injuries.

Cleveland is dealing with Mitchell and Mobley’s absence due to lower-body injuries. The same goes for Max Strus’ knee issue. Ty Jerome is the final name in the injury report, as he underwent surgery in January and remains out.