Nets GM Doesn’t Rule Out Acquiring Picks for 2024 NBA Draft
The 2024 NBA Draft is just a few months away, and every team that missed out or has already been ousted from the league’s postseason is full-steam ahead towards it.
That includes the Brooklyn Nets, who despite finishing with a bottom-five record in the Eastern Conference, are without a single selection for draft night, for now.
There’s still due diligence to be done, though. If a player slides that Brooklyn likes, General Manager Sean Marks didn’t rule out trading for picks, be it the first or second round.
“I think we look at the draft the same way every year,” Marks said. “It’s take the best available. If there’s somebody in there that, ‘wow, they’re slipping, can we get in there at that particular pick’? That would be important.”
“For us just to go and say, ‘Hey, we, we got the 20th pick, we got the 44th pick,’ that doesn’t do us any good. For us this year, it’s gonna be more strategic.”
To this point, the 2024 NBA Draft doesn't have a sparkling record. There's no unanimous No. 1 pick, and most draft experts are in agreeance the talent near the top isn't quite as good as that of draft's past.
Still, that isn't necessarily a bad thing for Brooklyn. Uncertainly in the lottery and beyond could cause players to slip that typically wouldn't. And the team isn't so asset-starved that it couldn't find its way into the mid to late first round with relative ease.
Even better, there's plenty of players that project to be high-end role players in the near-future, capable of filling the cracks of rosters like the Nets may need in the coming few seasons.