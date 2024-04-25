Nets General Manager Shares Update on Ben Simmons: ‘Should be Ready to Go Next Season’
At new head coach Jordi Hernandez’ introductory presser on Wednesday, Nets’ General Manager Sean Marks gave an update on the team’s former All-Star Ben Simmons.
After playing in just a handful of games, Simmons was ruled out for the rest of the 2023-24 regular season due to back issues in early March.
“All signs point towards him being available for the start of next season,” Mark said. “With Ben it’s very unfortunate, we looked like we were a completely different team when Ben was healthy out there. So it’s paramount that we get him back and we get him healthy.”
Mark continued by saying Simmons himself has reiterated his desire to hit the hardwood again.
“And I think Ben wants it just as much, if not more than anybody else. But time will, time will tell on him and how he progresses through summer. There’s no reason to think he won’t be though.”
The three-time All-Star has had a tumultuous few seasons with the Nets, play in just 42 games in his first season and just 15 this year. Neither saw him return to his once-great form, with the 27-year-old averaging just 6.7 points, 6.0 assists and 6.7 rebounds in just over 26 minutes per game.
If he can return to any semblance of the player he was, the Nets would have a chance at competing as early as next season, despite a bottom-five Eastern Conference record in 2023-24. Players like Mikal Bridges, Cam Thomas, Cam Johnson and the hopeful return of Nic Claxton alongside Simmons could be a competitive bunch.