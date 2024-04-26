If Nets Can't Land Donovan Mitchell, Who is Next Franchise Star?
The Brooklyn Nets are in need of star talent, as the current roster is nowhere near being a contender. As such, it wouldn't be surprising if the Nets went star hunting this offseason, whether that be via trade or free agency.
The most attractive and seemingly likely option is Donovan Mitchell, who has an unclear future with the Cleveland Cavaliers. If he does come available for trade this summer as his current contract continues to get closer to reaching its end, there's no question that Brooklyn would be in the mix to acquire Mitchell as its next star.
However, there's no guarantee that he will become available. If the the Cavs are able to have success during this playoff run, perhaps Mitchell will consider signing and extension and stay in Cleveland long-term.
If not Mitchell, who could be the next face of the franchise in Brooklyn for the next few years, alongside Mikel Bridges and Cam Thomas?
Free Agents
The upcoming free agency class isn't the best, but there are still quite a few players who could be top options on competitive teams. The Nets are clearly in a rebuilding phase, but Brooklyn is an attractive market that should be attractive to players seeking a large contract and new home.
Who are some potential free agent targets for the Nets?
Paul George
Although he's already 33 years old, Paul George is still one of the best two-way players in this league. He has a player option for the 2024-25 season, but if his situation with the Clippers doesn't work out, he could hit the market this summer.
Pascal Siakam
The Pacers took a risk when trading for Pascal Siakam in the recent season given he was set to be a free agent this summer. At 30 years old, he's a proven winner and playoff performer who could be the face of a good Nets team in the future.
D’Angelo Russell
While D'Angelo Russell isn't necessarily the type of player who can carry a team to the playoffs as the best player on the roster, he's still just 28 years old and has proven he can have success in Brooklyn. As a second or third option next to Bridges and a future star being brought in, the Nets could really benefit from adding Russell this summer.
Trade Targets
What's more likely than adding the next face of the franchise via free agency for the Nets is actually trading for that type of player. While Brooklyn doesn't have many of its own future picks, the recently acquired Phoenix Suns selections are beginning to look like fantastic trade chips.
Who are some potential trade targets for the Nets?
Trae Young
It's no secret at this point that Trae Young is at the top of the list for teams looking to trade for a star this offseason, with the Atlanta Hawks seemingly being open to that idea. A lethal scorer, he would instantly enhance Brooklyn's offense and is still only 25 years old.
Karl-Anthony Towns
The only reason that the Minnesota Timberwolves would ever consider trading away Karl-Anthony Towns would be for salary purposes. He's on a massive deal and the Wolves could need to shift around salary to maintain flexibility and a keep contending roster into the future. He's one of the best bigs in the league and fits the modern style of play.
Brandon Ingram
There has been no indication to this point that Brandon Ingram will be on the trade block this summer, but if the New Orleans Pelicans are taken down in the first round of the playoffs, we have to assume change will be considered. With the ascension of Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones, along with Zion Williamson being the face of the franchise, perhaps New Orleans would deal its 26-year-old star in Ingram.