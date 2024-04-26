2024 NBA Draft: Potential Trade-In Targets for the Brooklyn Nets
Despite not owning any 2024 picks, the Brooklyn Nets’ upper management is still in NBA Draft mode, citing there will be plenty of chances to intervene and get their guy.
Firsts were sent in order to acquire their superstar trio years ago, but they reacquired assets in the shipping off of those players. And they certainly have enough to jump in should a player they like slide.
Here are some mid to late first options for the Nets:
Isaiah Collier, USC
If the Nets are wanting to take a swing, Isaiah Collier would be the ball.
A highly-touted five-star freshman who somewhat underperformed on a bad USC team, there’s still a multiversal timeline where Collier ends up the best guard in the this draft.
He stands at a stocky 6-foot-3, can wow on offense with a projectable first step and shot-making, and has a decent playmaking bag, albeit being turnover prone. Regardless, there’s star-power lingering in Collier’s game.
Tristan da Silva, Colorado
A do-it-all forward who showed out for the Buffs, Tristan da Silva might be one of a few players ready to go in the NBA from the jump.
Despite not being elite in any category, there’s few he doesn’t make a positive impact in: 16.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks at Colorado.
At 6-foot-8, da Silva easily slots into any combination of lineups Brooklyn could roll out, which might be the best thing without owning firsts in the coming years.
Jared McCain, Duke
Should Brooklyn want a middle ground between star swing and proven role player, Jared McCain towed that line well with Duke.
A five-star one-and-done, McCain showcased elite shooting with a dash of point guard prowess with the Blue Devils. His 41% on 5.8 threes attempted per game would immediately infuse the team on the perimeter.
But there’s a world where McCain continues to develop into an NBA lead guard that could help the Nets gel with connectivity.