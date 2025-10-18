Evaluating the Best Performances From Brooklyn Nets Preseason
The 2025 NBA preseason is in the books for the Brooklyn Nets after a 119-114 loss to the Toronto Raptors. While preseason results should be taken lightly, for a team like Brooklyn in the midst of a rebuild, every game matters for future roster construction.
Brooklyn has an interesting season ahead of itself with the projected youngest roster in the league, but based on early signs, there should be a healthy mix of experience and youth in the rotation.
From the veterans to the rookies, there were positive outings throughout the preseason.
Michael Porter Jr.
The former Denver Nugget was the Nets' largest acquisition via trade of the offseason. While his future with the team is uncertain, his play throughout the preseason showed he could be a quality first or second option on offense.
Porter Jr. averaged 18.8 points and 5.8 rebounds on just 23.6 minutes per game. The most promising aspect of his preseason was his shooting splits. He shot 56.3% from the field and 50% from three-point range. His 66.7% clip from the charity stripe leaves more to be desired, but that was only on three attempts per game.
Egor Demin
While Brooklyn's No. 8 pick only played in the final preseason game, he showed why he was worthy of a top 10 pick. Demin played 18 minutes against the Raptors –– scored 14 points and grabbed five rebounds.
The most promising aspect of the 19-year-old's game was his ability to draw fouls. He got to the free-throw line seven times and converted on six. Demin also showed positive signs on defense, staying disciplined in the passing lanes and providing clean help defense.
Cam Thomas (Through Three Games)
Thomas looked polished in his scoring and improved in his playmaking before the loss against the Raptors. Through the first three games, he averaged 15.3 points, 3.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game.
The Nets' prolific scorer shot better than 55% from the field in the first two games, but went 5-for-22 over the next two contests. While inefficient scoring is not something Brooklyn wants to see from Thomas in year five, the assist numbers are a great sign.
Ziaire Williams
At 24 years old, Williams could definitely be a long-term piece of the rebuild. He was fairly consistent throughout this preseason, averaging 11.8 points and 1.3 steals per game. Brooklyn's first game against the Phoenix Suns brought Williams' averages down when he scored just five points in 20 minutes.
Even with the poor performance against the Suns, he still shot 55.2% from the field, 50% from three and 100% from the free-throw line. Williams didn't receive any starts in preseason, but he is clearly capable and is likely the team's best three-and-D wing.
Many other players put together solid preseasons, but at the end of the day, none of these stats will count for anything or be remembered. The only thing these players can do is carry what they learned from early action into a long regular season.