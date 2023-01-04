Skip to main content

Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls

The injury reports for the Brooklyn Nets and the Chicago Bulls have been released ahead of their Wednesday night matchup.

The Brooklyn Nets (25-12) will face the Chicago Bulls (16-21) for the second of their four-game season series at the United Center on Wednesday night. The matchup is expected to have both teams almost at full strength.  

The Nets have listed both Royce O'Neale (non-COVID illness) and Markieff Morris (non-COVID illness) as probable vs. the Bulls. After Brooklyn's dominant wire-to-wire victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night at Barclays Center, Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn was hopeful both O'Neale and Morris would travel with the team to Chicago. 

"Hopefully it’s just a little bug that’s going around a little bit," Vaughn said postgame. "The plan is unless something crazy happens overnight they should be traveling with us, yes.”

Outside of the two veterans, the team is at full strength healthwise. The Nets have assigned two-way combo guard David Duke Jr., two-way guard Alondes Williams, and Kessler Edwards to their NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets. All three young players will not travel to Chicago.  

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Meanwhile, for the Bulls, former Net Andre Drummond is listed as probable for the matchup. He is dealing with a left acromioclavicular sprain. Tony Bradley (personal reasons), Javonte Green (right knee soreness), and Lonzo Ball (left knee surgery) have been ruled out vs. the Nets. 

Like Brooklyn, Chicago has sent players down to their NBA G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls: Carlik Jones (G League - Two-Way) and Marko Simonovic (G League - On Assignment). 

The Nets, who are riding a league-best 12-game winning streak into the United Center, are looking for their second win over the Bulls this season. The two teams will meet two more times outside of their anticipated matchup on Wednesday night. 

In This Article (2)

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls

Screen Shot 2023-01-03 at 7.34.11 PM
News

Rate the Trade: John Collins to the Brooklyn Nets

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19395835
News

Nets' Jacque Vaughn Named NBA Eastern Conference Coach Of The Month

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19681477
News

How Gregg Popovich Helped Jacque Vaughn Discover His Next Chapter

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_17945314
News

Kevin Durant Reacts to Donovan Mitchell's 71-Point Game vs. Bulls

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19714487
News

From All Angles: Nets React To Kyrie Irving's Mesmerizing Dunk

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19681839
News

Kyrie Irving Had A Feeling Donovan Mitchell Was In For A Big Night

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19646382
News

WATCH: Kevin Durant Gifts Kylian Mbappe His Brooklyn Nets Jersey

By Joey Linn
USATSI_16526390
News

Gregg Popovich Shares Kevin Durant Team USA Story

By Chris Milholen