Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls

The Brooklyn Nets (25-12) will face the Chicago Bulls (16-21) for the second of their four-game season series at the United Center on Wednesday night. The matchup is expected to have both teams almost at full strength.

The Nets have listed both Royce O'Neale (non-COVID illness) and Markieff Morris (non-COVID illness) as probable vs. the Bulls. After Brooklyn's dominant wire-to-wire victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night at Barclays Center, Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn was hopeful both O'Neale and Morris would travel with the team to Chicago.

"Hopefully it’s just a little bug that’s going around a little bit," Vaughn said postgame. "The plan is unless something crazy happens overnight they should be traveling with us, yes.”

Outside of the two veterans, the team is at full strength healthwise. The Nets have assigned two-way combo guard David Duke Jr., two-way guard Alondes Williams, and Kessler Edwards to their NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets. All three young players will not travel to Chicago.

Meanwhile, for the Bulls, former Net Andre Drummond is listed as probable for the matchup. He is dealing with a left acromioclavicular sprain. Tony Bradley (personal reasons), Javonte Green (right knee soreness), and Lonzo Ball (left knee surgery) have been ruled out vs. the Nets.

Like Brooklyn, Chicago has sent players down to their NBA G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls: Carlik Jones (G League - Two-Way) and Marko Simonovic (G League - On Assignment).

The Nets, who are riding a league-best 12-game winning streak into the United Center, are looking for their second win over the Bulls this season. The two teams will meet two more times outside of their anticipated matchup on Wednesday night.