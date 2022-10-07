Kevin Durant on Victor Wembanyama: 'The league's really in trouble when he comes in'

If you haven't heard of Victor Wembanyama, you're probably living under a rock. The 7-foot-4 talent from France has taken the basketball world by storm with his unfathomable skillset for a player his size and age. From catching high remarks from LeBron James and other NBA superstars, Kevin Durant was the latest superstar to deliver his praise to the 18-year-old.

"That type of talent and skill just puts a smile on your face if you play basketball," said Durant Thursday night. "The evolution of the game has taken us this far. We got a 7'5" dude that's able to do everything on the court. It's inspiring to a lot of people."

It's not just his very unique skill set for a player of his size and his age that pops out to Durant. It's the way he has handled himself throughout the hype. One specific comment Wembanyama made recently caught the attention of the Nets superstar. A comment about NBA comparisons -- a discussion that commonly has Durant's name mentioned above all other players -- cemented Wembanyama's newest fan.

"I heard a comment he said; somebody compared him to a few players in the league and he was like 'I think I'd do myself a disservice if I compared myself to one or two players. I'm going to take from everybody.' That's such a profound statement and made me a big fan of his," Durant stated.

Above all, Wembanyama has taken the basketball community by storm over the recent days in the Metropolitans 92 squad and G League Ignite matchups -- a mini-series the 18-year-old has posted back-to-back 36+ point games with highlights after highlights being made in every quarter. And Durant is thinking what everyone else is also thinking.

"The league's really in trouble when he comes in. I want to see how it plays out. Everybody has been excited about his arrival to the league so we'll see what happens."