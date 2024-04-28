NBA Mock Trade: The Athletic Offers Nets-Pistons Deal for Top Pick
There’s little question the Nets need more direction moving forward under new head coach Jordi Fernandez.
Be that landing a star via the free agency market or positioning themselves for the future by acquiring draft capital, picking a lane would do wonders for Brooklyn’s long-term success. After both acquiring and shipping off the star trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, it's draft stash has been left somewhat depleted, with no 2024 picks.
In a recent mock trade, The Athletic’s James Edwards III’s posited a trade that would position Brooklyn for the foreseeable future:
Nets get: 2024 Pistons First-Round Pick (No. 1) Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren
Pistons get: Mikal Bridges, Dorian Finney-Smith, 2025 Suns First-Round Pick
Analysis: The trade’s interesting on several fronts. Despite the No. 1 pick in this draft being less strong than year’s past, it would still yield a high-level prospect that the franchise could pour into and develop for years to come. One that would have a decent chance of evolving into a more heliocentric star than Mikal Bridges.
Additionally, Ivey and Duren are two strong pieces, the former being the No. 5 overall pick in 2022 and the latter going just a few picks later at No. 13. While they haven’t been able to evolve in Detroit, Brooklyn would offer a fresh start with a new environment to grow and hone their skills.
There’s no question Bridges is a pivotal asset to Brooklyn’s team. But his inability to function as the No. 1 scoring option could offer problems down the road that arose in the 32-win season.
Regardless, Brooklyn has options this offseason for maximizing its success both short and long term.