Nets Continue Frontcourt Cuts, Waive CBA Star Fanbo Zeng
For the second straight year, the Brooklyn Nets have signed and subsequently waived a Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) stud. Last season, they brought in Yongxi Cui, who was eventually waived on Dec. 15 after tearing his left ACL. This season, Brooklyn inked Fanbo Zeng to an Exhibit 10 deal on Aug. 2, appearing in one preseason game against the Phoenix Suns before being waived today.
Zeng, 22, had an uphill climb to make the team's final roster, and once former Gonzaga star Drew Timme—who was supposed to be Zeng's teammate back in college, ironically enough—was waived, it seemed Zeng had to be next, and he was.
Brooklyn's frontcourt now consists of two true centers in Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe, a high-potential power forward in Noah Clowney and an absolute anomaly in Michigan product and 2025 draftee Danny Wolf. Depending on what Jordi Fernandez categorizes Michael Porter Jr. as, he could very well find himself in this category, too.
Regardless, there simply wasn't room for Zeng—especially once Timme, who performed quite well for the franchise in the G League, the tail end of last year's regular season, and this past summer league, was set free.
While Zeng didn't get the chance to prove his capabilities outside of one preseason game, he's still very talented. Across three campaigns with the Beijing Ducks, Zeng appeared in 107 games, posting averages of 12.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46% from the field and 39% from beyond the arc. He may not have been ready for the NBA level this soon, but he is certainly worth keeping around on the Long Island Nets—assuming the interest is present.
Much like the Timme decision, this one could eventually come back to haunt Brooklyn. The league is beginning to change, and players who fit the Zeng archetype are starting to take over. If he can continue developing, whether that be on an NBA roster, with a G League affiliate or even back in China, Zeng could evolve into a serious problem—one day. And if he does so with a conference rival, or even the New York Knicks, the fan base will have good reason to be upset. However...
This move does make sense. Zeng does have the potential to become something, but the Nets don't presently have the time needed to properly develop him. Their priorities lay with the 2025 draft class, and guys like Zeng and Timme have unfortunately experienced this firsthand.
Still, don't be surprised if either player gets picked up.