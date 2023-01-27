Nets' Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Make All-Star History

The Brooklyn Nets (29-19) will have their superstar duo representing the borough in Salt Lake City, Utah on the NBA's biggest annual stage: the 2023 All-Star Game.

Both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were named NBA Eastern Conference All-Star Game starters. To round out the Eastern Conference All-Star starters: Boston Celtics' superstar wing Jayson Tatum, Milwaukee Bucks' cornerstone Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell.

The All-Star Game starting honors for both Durant (13th appearance) and Irving (eighth appearance) mark the first time in Nets franchise history that two players have been named starters multiple times. The Nets are also the only team with two All-Star starters this season.

"I'm more than grateful," Irving said. "I don't take any of these accomplishments for granted. This is my eighth one. Hopefully, I'll be hitting double digits soon. I'm just grateful for the people at home. I wouldn't be here without y'all. Y'all voted me in, I'm ready to give a show, and just shows the community power of what I've been able to build over time.

"International community voting. Obviously, this community here in America but I feel like I've put in enough work to be deserving this year, and I want that to continue to speak for itself. Let my work speak for itself."

During Brooklyn's trap game defeat to the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night, the team honored Durant and Irving for their All-Star starting nods on the jumbotron.

Despite the loss, head coach Jacque Vaughn took a moment to celebrate his stars in the locker room. Shortly after, Irving took his own moment to thank his teammates for helping him get the All-Star honor.

"I'm appreciative of his messaging and how he gets it across. He just congratulated us for making All-Star," Irving said postgame. "Not taking it for granted and also understanding that this group helped us get our All-Star status this year. We went unbelievable in December and couldn't have done it without our teammates. I'm grateful for those guys in the locker room."

Whether both players will share the court for the 72nd NBA All-Star Game remains in question due to the status of Durant, who is rehabbing an MCL sprain in his right knee.

After being cleared for running and on-court basketball activities, the Nets superstar made it clear that he wants to participate in the All-Star game if he's 100 percent healthy. The two-time All-Star Game MVP is scheduled to be reassessed in another two weeks.

“I want to play tomorrow if I can. So, that’s what my sense of urgency is. Obviously, I don’t want to rush anything. I want to make sure I’m 100 percent. But yeah, I want to play," Durant said after Tuesday's practice at HSS Training Center in Industry City. "I want to be a part of all these events."

There is a chance Brooklyn can have one more player represent the borough in the All-Star Game. Nic Claxton, who ranked 10th in All-Star fan voting, holds that chance to join his two superstar teammates as an Eastern Conference reserve. The All-Star reserves are chosen by votes from the league's coaches. All reserves will be announced on Feb. 2.