New Nets Head Coach Ready to Compete: ‘We Will See Results Right Away'
The Nets’ 2023-24 season likely didn’t go as planned.
Brooklyn struggled from the jump, starting out with back-to-back losses that propelled the team to a topsy-turvy season highlighted by inconsistencies. There were highlights, of course: a 6-1 stretch from late November to early December, and a handful of down-to-the-wire wins over contenders.
Still, the 32-50 season inevitably left the Nets with their new head coach: Jordi Fernandez.
Hernandez spent the past two seasons as associate head coach of the Kings, and additionally coaches the Canada men’s national team. Those experiences have left him ready to win from the jump with Brooklyn.
"We will see results right away — this industry is about getting results and getting better,” Fernandez said at his introductory presser Wednesday. "So how much are you gonna get better? It's how we believe the process is important.”
"We know that there's proper steps to take and we'll see improvement right away. But the most important thing to me is to believe in team success over personal success. Because as you guys know, you know, myself, I think it's a clear example, I would not be sitting here if Sacramento is not successful, if Canada is not successful, and it's not about me. It was about the organization, the players, myself. I had a job and we all have a role.”
It’s not out of the question Brooklyn would be primed to compete in the 2024-24 regular season. Players like Mikel Bridges, Cam Johnson, Cam Thomas and the potential securing of Nic Claxton in free agency is a competitive bunch.
For now, the Nets will operate in offseason mode, without any picks in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft.