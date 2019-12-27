Spencer Dinwiddie Reacts to the Loss to Knicks

The Nets had what's called 'historically bad shooting' night against the Knicks. After the 94-82 loss, point guard Spencer Dinwiddie couldn't help but smile after the loss.

"We were really, really bad," Dinwiddie said. "Like laughably bad. We shot really bad. Probably historically bad."

The point guard was very disappointed with his team's performance and jokes about how the team had too much fun over holidays.

“Let’s go with too much eggnog,” he said. “I don’t know what else to tell you.”

Brooklyn had a small lead. The Knicks did a 15-2 run while building a double-digit advantage on the court. During halftime, Brooklyn had the Knicks by five. The Knicks flashed a 16-4 run and had an 18-point lead by the end of the third quarter.

Not only the team had such a tough season losing their star players, Irving, LeVert, and Nwaba due to their injuries, the team shot just 26.9% from the court (21-for-78) — which was the worst shooting percentage since January 2012 by any team. The only other team to shoot under 30% in a game this season was the Chicago Bulls, who shot 29.9% in a loss to the Toronto Raptors on Oct. 26.

"We were all searching for our shot," Jarrett Allen said. "We could've moved the ball more, but at the end of the day we were all frustrated."

The Nets will embark on a Western Conference road trip playing against the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, and Minnesota Timberwolves. They will return to Barclays Center after their Western Conference road trip.

They will face each the Knicks for the fourth and final time on January 27.