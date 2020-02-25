Warriors Owner Joe Lacob: Kevin Durant Leaving 'Made No Sense' To Him

Yes, we're STILL talking about this...

Anyone and everyone in the basketball world has their opinions on superstar Kevin Durant's free-agency decision, leaving the Golden State Warriors to team up with Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan in Brooklyn.

In an appearance on Joe, Lo and Dibbs on 95.7 The Game in the San Francisco Bay Area, Lacob gave his thought's on KD leaving town.

"I can't get mad when Kevin Durant -- who I felt pretty close with -- decides he's going to leave. Which to me, made no sense," Lacob told 95.7 The Game. "You're (with) the best organization -- I hope he thinks -- in the world.

"Winning, other great players, the new arena. To me, there was every reason in the world to stay. But I'm not gonna be mad at him because it's his life and he earned the right. And for whatever reason, he decided he wanted to leave.

"I can't control that. I tried (laughing)."

Overall, both sides got what they wanted out of their time together.

Durant, who had never won a title with Russell Westbrook in Oklahoma City, left the west coast with back-to-back NBA titles and Finals MVPs over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Warriors got the superstar piece they needed to solidify one of the greatest dynasties in NBA history, winning three titles in four years.

Back on July 1, after Durant made his decision, Lacob announced that KD's no. 35 jersey would no longer be issued by the Warriors, meaning no other play would ever wear it for the Dubs.