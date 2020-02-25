Inside The Nets
Warriors Owner Joe Lacob: Kevin Durant Leaving 'Made No Sense' To Him

Rob Lep

Yes, we're STILL talking about this...

Anyone and everyone in the basketball world has their opinions on superstar Kevin Durant's free-agency decision, leaving the Golden State Warriors to team up with Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan in Brooklyn.

In an appearance on Joe, Lo and Dibbs on 95.7 The Game in the San Francisco Bay Area, Lacob gave his thought's on KD leaving town.

"I can't get mad when Kevin Durant -- who I felt pretty close with -- decides he's going to leave. Which to me, made no sense," Lacob told 95.7 The Game. "You're (with) the best organization -- I hope he thinks -- in the world.

"Winning, other great players, the new arena. To me, there was every reason in the world to stay. But I'm not gonna be mad at him because it's his life and he earned the right. And for whatever reason, he decided he wanted to leave.

"I can't control that. I tried (laughing)."

Overall, both sides got what they wanted out of their time together.

Durant, who had never won a title with Russell Westbrook in Oklahoma City, left the west coast with back-to-back NBA titles and Finals MVPs over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Warriors got the superstar piece they needed to solidify one of the greatest dynasties in NBA history, winning three titles in four years.

Back on July 1, after Durant made his decision, Lacob announced that KD's no. 35 jersey would no longer be issued by the Warriors, meaning no other play would ever wear it for the Dubs.

Nets Fall to Magic Again 115-113

Strong fourth quarter from Magic helps them take down Nets

Eric Webb

Nets Blowout Hornets 115-86 On the Road After Disappointing Loss to 76ers

Luwawu-Cabarrot goes off for 21 in Nets rout of Hornets

Eric Webb

Lep: Nets Fans Should Be Happy Kyrie Irving Is Out For The Season

The 2019-20 season was never about winning championships. It was a waiting year until superstar Kevin Durant returns from his torn achilles injury.

Rob Lep

Nets Fall 112-104 to 76ers to Finish Season Series 1-3

Brooklyn goes cold in overtime, falls to 76ers

Eric Webb

Kyrie Irving reportedly set to undergo shoulder procedure and expected to miss extended period of time

The Nets point guard could potentially miss the remainder of the season.

Rick Laughland

Kyrie Irving to see shoulder specialist as injury lingers for Nets PG

Nets nation is holding its collective breath.

Rick Laughland

Harris Set To Defend His Mountain Dew Three-Point Championship in Chicago During All-Star Weekend

Harris tries to go back to back in All-Star three-point contest

Eric Webb

Will Dinwiddie Take Home The Taco Bell Skills Challenge Trophy While Representing Brooklyn?

Dinwiddie tries to take home second trophy in All-Star 2020 Taco Bell Skills Challenge

Eric Webb

Nets Snap Raptors 15-Game Win Streak With 101-91 Victory

Eric Webb

Dinwiddie Game Winner Helps Nets Edge Pacers 106-105

Dinwiddie game winner propels Nets to 106-105 victory

Eric Webb