Skip to main content
Nets director of basketball operations Ryan Gisriel
image caption
Nets director of basketball operations Ryan Gisriel

Nets to lose another key exec as Ryan Gisriel follows Jeff Peterson to Hornets

Gisriel has been a vital presence around the Brooklyn organization since 2013.

In this story:

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets

Jeff Peterson's landing in the Charlotte Hornets will see another Brooklyn Nets executive critically leaving the franchise.

According to New York Post's Brian Lewis, Ryan Gisriel is expected to follow Peterson in Charlotte and will part ways with his Executive Director of Basketball Operations post in Brooklyn. There is no official word yet on what would be his position within the Hornets front office.

Gisriel’s executive background

Gisriel started his Nets tenure in 2013 when he was tapped by the team on an interim basis. Since then, he has risen within the organization and assumed various roles, such as special projects coordinator, assistant to the general manager, and director of basketball administration, before ultimately earning a promotion to his current position last year.

Per Nets Daily, Gisriel, who held the executive director of basketball operations and business affairs tag, allowed him to serve as a “middleman” between the basketball and business segments of the Nets franchise’s operations. A frequent figure seen with Sean Marks, he stands as a trusted one within the team and is a rising name in the NBA’s executive scenes.

Brooklyn to see more front-office losses?

Gisriel’s exit is a new gut-wrenching blow for the Nets as this adds to the franchise's dilemma of losing their plenty of proven presence within their basketball leadership. From Jeff to Ryan, the Nets seem to be in a position to see more front-office departures as days go by.

It is yet to be seen who would be the next one to pack their bag, but it might be safe to hop out now as Brooklyn's ship is sinking in the wake of a disastrous 2023-24 season.

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas

Brooklyn pulls off the upset by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers

Read More
Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas

Brooklyn pulls off the upset by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers

Read More
© 2024 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF ABG-SI LLC. - All Rights Reserved. The content on this site is for entertainment and educational purposes only. All betting content is intended for an audience ages 21+. All advice, including picks and predictions, is based on individual commentators’ opinions and not that of Minute Media or its related brands. All picks and predictions are suggestions only. No one should expect to make money from the picks and predictions discussed on this website. For more information, please read our Legal Disclaimer. Gambling content intended for 21+. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.