Nets Get Surprising Boost in Latest NBA Power Rankings

Nobody expects the Brooklyn Nets to be anywhere near the top of the league in any power rankings list. Instead, they're competing for the bottom amid a rebuild. Losing games is a part of the journey to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

So far, they're in a good place, but a recent win over the 1-12 Washington Wizards puts them at 2-11 on the season, prior to a Nov. 18 matchup against the Boston Celtics. Games against the league's bottom feeders are important to drop at this point, considering it affects lottery odds.

While the Nets may not be competitive right now, they got a slight boost in NBA.com's latest power rankings from John Schuhmann. Brooklyn moves up one spot this week to No. 27, ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans, Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards.

"The Nets’ 30th-ranked defense might be getting a little better, with their weekend games in Orlando and Washington being just the second and third times this season that they’ve allowed fewer than 120 points per 100 possessions," Schuhmann wrote. "The Magic and Wizards combined for 31 turnovers and just 10 offensive rebounds."

"With their defense being so bad and with their point guard being so young, the Nets are getting next to nothing in transition. Their 8.8 fast break points per 100 possessions are the fewest in the league by a wide margin and would be the fewest for any team in the last eight seasons."

The Nets are currently dead last in defensive rating (124), but are 24th in offensive rating (112.6). A string of solid scoring performances had them higher, but recently, Brooklyn has started to simmer down on that end.

The team's biggest bright spots are Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton, who are putting up career scoring numbers. Porter is averaging 24.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists, while Claxton is at 15.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 blocks per game. Both of their offensive games have grown with more opportunities from Jordi Fernandez.

If the two, as well as some other veterans, can boost their trade value, Brooklyn could get a serious return package for them if it decides to sell at the trade deadline. Last season, the Nets traded a few veterans in the winter months, but ultimately stayed silent closer to deadline day.

With the team in a full-fledged rebuild, this season could look different. The Nets are investing in their young core, and it has naturally resulted in poor on-court performance. That isn't necessarily a bad thing.