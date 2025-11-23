What to Watch for in Nets vs. Raptors

On Sunday evening, the Brooklyn Nets will take on the white-hot Toronto Raptors, hoping to grab their third win in four tries.

Brooklyn has looked an improved team on both ends lately, but will be taking on a Raptors team that is amid one of the hottest streaks in the league, surging to the No. 2 seed in the East via six-straight wins.

Here are three things to watch for in Sunday’s game:

Nets Will Need to Quell Balanced Attack

The Raptors currently boast the No. 5 offensive rating in the NBA, largely due to just how balanced its scoring attack has been this season.

They have three different players averaging over 19 points per game on the season in Brandon Ingram, RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes, all of which are handfuls given their size and skillsets.

The Nets have played better defense of late, holding teams to around 100 points in the last several, but Toronto will offer a much tougher test.

Can Michael Porter Jr. Continue his Output?

Michael Porter Jr. was seen as a solid addition for the Nets at the time, especially given Brooklyn added a pick in the process, and many even anticipated him to be the team’s leading scorer.

But few predicted he’s be scoring at the rate he has been in the last few games. In his last eight games, MPJ has scored 27.8 points on 50% shooting overall and 40% from three, and he’s nearly eclipsed 25 points per game on the entire season.

Toronto has a variety of talented defenders at forward, and is Porter can get his there, he may very well be able to sustain this output long-term.

Egor Demin is Getting More Comfortable

No. 8 pick Egor Demin was seen as a project pick at the time given Brooklyn’s timeline, but he’s already off to a decent start and is gaining comfortability by the game.

He’s scored in double figures in four of his last six games, most recently scoring 12 points in both Boston bouts. In that six-game stretch, he’s also averaged 4.0 assists per game to just 1.8 turnovers while shooting a blistering 45% on over five 3-pointers attempted per game.

Much like Porter, Toronto could be equipped to deal with Demin's size, but if he can find success it will be another early-season boost.

The Nets and Raptors tip off at 5 p.m. CT from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON.