Anthony Edwards Joins Kobe Bryant on Historic NBA List
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards went off in Game 1 vs. the Denver Nuggets, finishing with 43 points in the series opener win. With the 43-point game, Edwards joined Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant as the only other player in NBA history with consecutive 40-point playoff games at age 22 or younger.
This is quite the company for Edwards to be in, as the Timberwolves star continues to reach new heights. Already a certified star with some impressive playoff moments entering this postseason, Edwards seems to be taking another leap forward. The Timberwolves will need that to be the case if they want to knock off the defending champions and eventually go on to win a championship themselves, and they are off to a good start in this Western Conference Semi-Finals series.
There is a lot of mutual respect between Minnesota and Denver, as both teams understand how difficult it will be to win this series. While the Nuggets are the defending champions and have the experience, Minnesota looks like a group that is ready to break into that tier, led by a young star who also looks ready to break into a new tier.
This was a very exciting first game of what projects to be one of the best playoff series this year across the entire NBA postseason.
